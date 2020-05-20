Luke Hill: Oregon Ducks Signee Accused of Attempted Murder

Luke Hill, a signee with the University of Oregon Ducks football team, is in police custody, accused of attempted murder among other charges. Hill was arrested on the night of May 18 around 7:30 p.m. in Prince Georges County, Maryland. Hill is a native of Baltimore, Maryland.

Documents in the case show that Hill is facing charges of possession of a firearm, handgun on person, use of assault weapon/magazine, firearm use, reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and attempted murder in the first degree. Hill is scheduled to have his first hearing on the morning of June 19. Those documents give Hill’s address as being in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Hill’s Intended Target Was Rhode Island Basketball Signee Ishmael Leggett, According to ESPN

ESPN reports that Hill’s “intended target” was Ishmael Leggett. Leggett is a Rhode Island basketball signee. The ESPN report says that Leggett, who was not injured had been standing in front of his home at the time of the incident.

A police spokeswoman told ESPN, “The preliminary investigation revealed Hill shot at another male who was outside at that location. The victim was not hurt. This was not a random crime.” Both Leggett and Hill attended St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C. for a time.

Hill Was Rated as the 21st Best Cornerback in the Class of 2020

St. Frances pouring it on in all three phases of the game. Now it's #Oregon commit Luke Hill with the pick-6! @2flavorzz #GoDucks 🦆🦆

Hill was rated as the 21st best cornerback in the nation’s class of 2020 by 247 Sports. Hill chose the University of Oregon over Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida. In total, 247Sports said that Hill had 22 offers.

Hill played high school football at St. John’s College High School and St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, class of 2020. Hill left St. John’s College High School in February 2019 to continue his education at St. Frances Academy, he said on Twitter.

According to Rivals, Hill committed to the University of Oregon in April 2019. Hill is listed on multiple profiles as being 5-foot-11 inches and weighing 180 pounds.

A Scouting Report on Hill From 2020 Said That He Needed to Work on His Upper Body Strength

A 247Sports scouting report, written by Brian Dohn, on Hill complimented his “quick feet and loose hips” as well as his ball skills, driving, speed, instincts, reading of the game willingness to “hit ball carrier.” The report said that Hill needed to work on his upper body strength, frame and consistency.

In the wake of Hill’s arrest, Oregon Ducks blogger Justin Hopkins tweeted:

#Oregon fans shocked at the news of Luke Hill REALLY should read http://ScoopDuck.com – I’d mentioned MONTHS ago Oregon would not sign him. Hill was not given any of the admissions paperwork and had removed all of his Oregon stuff from social media once informed.

At the time of writing, Hill’s Instagram page seems to have been removed. Among the last messages on his Instagram page was a post with the words, “I made a promise to be solid n stick to the code.”

Hill Was Named to MaxPreps All-American Team in 2019

In January 2020, Hill was named to the MaxPreps 2019 high school football All-American Team. The blurb on Hill read, “Was a huge contributor to one of the best teams in the country during his senior season. The future Oregon Duck had a team-high seven interceptions.”

