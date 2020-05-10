NFL Rookie Visited Gravesite Hours After Falcons Selected Him

The Atlanta Falcons selected former Auburn lineman, Marlon Davidson as the No. 47 pick in the second round. In his latest interview with ESPN’s Vaughn McClure, Davidson shared what the next hours looked like for him as he celebrated making to the league.

Davidson and close relatives were celebrating at his aunt’s house in Greenville, Alabama. He found a moment to get away and drove 20 minutes to Ridgeville Baptist Church cemetery.

Just a few hours after he got the call, Davidson said he stood at his mother’s gravesite and told her: “Mama, we made it. We’re here now.”

Davidson knew he had to thank his mother first and foremost for making his dreams come true.

Davidson Quit Football in 7th Grade

Marlon and his middle school coach got into a heated disagreement that led to him storming off the field and going home.

Davidson was greeted by his mom when he got home with his attitude.

“We were staying like 10 minutes from the school, and my mama typically came to practice after work,” Davidson said. “She went home first that day so when I got home, she was coming out the door. She said something like, ‘What you doing home?’ And I was like, ‘I quit.’

“She always told me quitters aren’t allowed. … So, I got a tremendous butt-whipping that day. Then she told me to walk back to practice. So I walked back, got my butt tore up, and was so mad. I was feeling pretty busted.”

Coach’s Side of the Story

His position coach, Woodrow Briggs shared his perspective with ESPN on what happened that day.

“I kind of held him to a different standard,” Briggs said. “He was [the] guy. There were some things that some people around him could possibly get away with, but he couldn’t. I wanted him to know from the beginning that he was going to be expected to go over and beyond every day. It was clear as a seventh-grader — 5-foot-9 and maybe 180 pounds — that he was dominant. He could run with the skills players and be physical enough to take on any O-lineman.

“When he left practice, I had no doubt he was coming back. No question.”

The Promise

Davidson showed up to the next practice and apologized for his actions. That was the same day he made a vow to his mama.

“That’s the day I made the promise,” Davidson said of making it to the NFL. “When I got in the car, I told her, ‘Mama, I promise you won’t have to worry about nothing. Mama, I’m going to get you a house. I’m going to get you a house right beside me wherever I go.’ If I had to lose everything so she could have everything she wanted, that’s what I was going to do. She sacrificed for me, so why couldn’t I sacrifice for her? I wanted to make sure she got everything she deserved because she was my rock.”

Marlon’s mother, Cynthia Carter passed away in 2015 due to heart complications. Marlon will forever carry her memory with him on and off of the field.

“You know, I got picked 47th in the draft and wore No. 47 in high school because that was my mama’s age when she passed. That’s crazy, man. That’s powerful,” Davidson said. “Everything I do is for my lady. Everything I do, I do it for her.”

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mom’s out there teaching their kids to never give up. You’re more appreciated than you’ll ever know!

