Marshawn Lynch Gives Update on Future With Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch granted ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt a rare interview to discuss his work in Oakland to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about his NFL future, Lynch revealed that his agent has been “in talks” with the Seahawks about potentially playing again next season.

“Well, it’s almost on that expect the unexpected, but as far as right now, what I do know is that my agent has been in talks with Seattle,” Lynch explained on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt. “Like I said, we’ll see what happens, if it works out, and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, —- it, I’m living good. So, I ain’t really trippin’ too much.”

Lynch’s comments indicate that the running back is open to playing again if the Seahawks are willing to bring him back. Chances are we will not have a solid idea of Lynch’s future until the start of training camp.

The Seahawks Have Not Signed a Running Back This Offseason

The Seahawks have not addressed the running back position in free agency. Seattle did select Miami running back DeeJay Dallas with a day three pick, but he is more likely to be used on special teams along with situational downs. Rashaad Penny is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season leaving Chris Carson along with Travis Homer as the key running backs on the roster.

Lynch’s days as a three-down back appear to be over, but he did have success last season in redzone situations. The idea of having Lynch on the roster to mentor other players and be used in short-yardage situations could be appealing to the Seahawks. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll refused to rule out re-signing Lynch when he was asked about it at the NFL Combine.

“We’ll see,” Carroll noted, per The Seattle Times. “You never know.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider also made similar comments about Lynch’s future.

“I don’t know that,” Schneider told The Seattle Times in February. “We’ll see how the offseason goes.”

Lynch Handed Out Masks in Oakland to Help Combat the Spread of COVID-19

And here is NFL'er Marshawn Lynch riding around his hometown of Oakland, California handing out masks to anyone and everyone. Beast-mode. Humanity.🌎❤️🏈pic.twitter.com/qfIQIUUwj7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 23, 2020

According to TMZ, Lynch recently spent his birthday going around Oakland in a Beast Mode golf cart handing out masks. The generous move came after six Bay Area counties issued a health order requiring people to wear masks while in public. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Justin Phillips penned a 2019 article describing Lynch’s impact on the city of Oakland.

“Spend enough time out and about in Oakland and odds are high you’ll rub shoulders with Lynch,” Phillips explained. “But it isn’t Lynch’s fun-loving, oh-there’s-Marshawn-living-his-best-life persona I find the most endearing. I’m more a fan of the passion he has for helping the underserved communities of Oakland. And through this passion, Lynch has become a unique black role model in the Bay Area: an ultra-famous local who has made caring about where you’re from as important as where you’re going. That’s an integral part of Oakland.”

