Matt LaFleur Impressed With New Packers WR in Offseason Program

The Green Bay Packers are moving forward into the 2020 season with high expectations for many of their returning wide receivers, but some new names are starting to leave an impression now that the NFL’s virtual offseason is underway.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur heaped some praise on former CFL wideout Reggie Begelton during Friday’s conference call with local media, commending his investment in the offseason program as he works toward making his dream of playing in the NFL a reality.

“The one thing that really stands out is you can tell he is super invested,” LaFleur said during a conference call on Friday. “He’s done a great job at picking up everything that we’ve thrown at him. He does a great job. We’ve been quizzing these guys quite a bit, and he is repeatedly at the top. I’ve been just super impressed with his approach and just excited to see him and see what he’s got to offer on the field.”

Begelton is Coming Off an All-Star Season

Begelton signed a reserve/futures contract with the Packers in January shortly after putting a bow on an All-Star season for the Calgary Stampeder in 2019. He finished the year with a career-best 102 receptions for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns, gaining more than a third (519) of his yardage after catching passes.

Begelton was able to use the 2019 season to showcase what he can bring to an offense when both healthy and featured heavily in the passing game. The Stampeder recognized it after his rookie season and sought to give him greater opportunities in his second season in 2018, but a broken arm ended his run after just seven games and put his breakout on hold — though, not before Begelton ran away with a 99-yard touchdown.

Once healed in 2019, Begelton played all 17 games — more than his first two seasons combined — and quickly became one of the CFL’s most productive pass-catchers, earning enough affection from NFL scouts to make a leap to the sport’s highest level.

Begelton Gains Momentum for Making 2020 Roster

The Packers are confident in their current group of pass-catchers and proved as much when they decided against drafting a new wide receiver last month, but competition for playing time behind star Davante Adams is still expected to be fierce ahead of the 2020 season.

There are some favorable options returning from last year’s squad, such as Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, both of whom will benefit from the departure of Geronimo Allison. The Packers are also optimistic about Jake Kumerow and Equanimeous St. Brown — who missed all of 2019 with a preseason injury after displaying much promise.

Aside from the returning cast, Begelton will also have to contend with a few other newcomers for a place on the 2020 roster, including former Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts wideout Devin Funchess. Rookie Darrell Stewart Jr. will also look to make the most of his first NFL opportunity with the Packers after going undrafted in a deep class of receivers.

Begelton has caught the eye of the man in charge early in the offseason, but how he performs once teams are allowed to resume regular activities will be crucial to his chances of sticking around for the regular season. Suffice it to say, though, that if his on-field production mirrors his springtime dedication, he could become a name to know for Packers fans.

