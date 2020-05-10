Michael Jordan’s Fight With Steve Kerr Unlikely to Have Video Footage

Michael Jordan’s fight with former Bulls teammate Steve Kerr is legendary, but The Last Dance shed light on what really happened. The two players went at it during a Bulls practice that resulted in Jordan punching Kerr in the face which left him with a black eye.

“I just haul off and hit him right in the f—ing eye,” Jordan explained in The Last Dance. “And Phil just throws me out of practice.”

Kerr is now best known for being the head coach of the Warriors, and he admits regretting the situation. He noted that the fight strangely helped his relationship with Jordan and turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

“He called me later that day and apologized,” Kerr told ESPN. “In a strange way, it was almost a necessary step in our relationship, in a weird way. And from then on, I think he understood me a lot better and vice versa. And we got along much better and competed together and I think he trusted me more. So it was actually sort of, in the end, it was all good. But we’ve never talked about it since. To be honest, I don’t ever think about it, but I get asked about it because it’s a unique [situation].”

There Does Not Appear to be a Video of the Jordan-Kerr Fight

ESPN’s preview of next week is a peek at the Michael Jordan v Steve Kerr practice fight pic.twitter.com/SNXdFQTqEA — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 4, 2020

The fight did not occur during the 1997-98 season where The Last Dance film crew followed the Bulls team on a daily basis. Kerr noted that he does not believe there is video footage of the scuffle.

“It’s like there’s a reason camera crews generally aren’t given that type of access, Now, I don’t think there was any footage of that fight, because that didn’t happen in ’98, but just unearthing it all and talking about it is not a lot of fun,” Kerr explained to ESPN.

Things Escalated After Phil Jackson Called Jordan for a Foul in Practice

Michael Jordan Talks About The Time He Punched Steve Kerr In The Face!Please thumbs up the video and subscribe to the channel for more. Also, share the video with your family, friends, and followers on social media 2017-07-17T22:50:55.000Z

The fight was prompted by a series of foul calls against Jordan during practice. During The Last Dance, Jordan implied that Phil Jackson instigated the fight by some of his foul calls.

“Phil sensed my aggression, but he was trying to tone me down, and he starts calling all these ticky-tack fouls,” Jordan noted in The Last Dance, per CBS Sports. “Now I’m getting mad, because, for you to be protecting this guy, that’s not gonna help us when we play New York, that’s not gonna help us when we play these teams that are very physical. The next time he did it, I just hauled off, and when I fouled Steve Kerr I said, ‘now that’s a f—— foul.'”

As Kerr mentioned, Jordan quickly apologized and there does not appear to be any lasting rift between the two former players. Kerr believes the incident helped Jordan trust him more which we see several times as the NBA legend passed him the ball in clutch situations during multiple NBA Finals games.

“I would say it definitely helped our relationship, and that probably sounds really weird,” Kerr noted on TNT’s Inside the NBA, via USA Today. “I wouldn’t recommend that to anybody at home. … For me in that case, Michael was definitely testing me, and I responded. I feel like I kind of passed the test and he trusted me more afterwards.”