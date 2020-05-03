Horace Grant & Michael Jordan Beef: What Is Their Relationship?

ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary has been a revealing look at the Michael Jordan era with the Bulls. One of the many things the documentary shows is the tension between Jordan and Horace Grant. During one of The Last Dance interviews, Jordan accuses Grant of leaking info to the media during their time together with the Bulls.

“I didn’t contribute to that [Sam Smith’s Jordan Rules],” Jordan noted on The Last Dance. “That was Horace. He was telling everything that was happening within the group.”

The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis did a deep dive into Sam Smith’s book Jordan Rules which was published in 1992 and is discussed in the documentary. There was a game against the Rockets where Jordan was sick, and Grant believed he was playing things up for attention.

“Maybe he thought somebody in the building didn’t know he was sick,” Grant was quoted in Jordan Rules (via The Ringer).

On another occasion, Smith recounts an argument between Grant and Jordan. The former Bulls power forward accuses Jordan of being selfish and only concerned with his scoring stats.

“Screw you, M.J.,” Grant noted after a Bulls game. “All you care about is your points and everyone knows it. You don’t care about anything but yourself.”

Grant denies Jordan’s assertion that he was providing Smith with inside info on the inner workings of the Bulls. Here is a look at a clip where Jordan calls Grant out in The Last Dance.

"Who do you think could do this? Were you a part of this?" Drama in the Bulls locker room is coming to next week's episodes of #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/0CveCQLMEP — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2020

Grant Left the Bulls for the Magic in 1994

Horace Grant 24 Points Vs. Chicago 1995 Playoffs, Game 5.http://www.basketball-reference.com/boxscores/199505160ORL.html 2017-06-21T19:00:49.000Z

Jordan would retire prior to the 1993-94 season, and Grant played one more year for the Bulls. The power forward signed with Magic in 1994 which would lead to an unexpected matchup against Jordan in the playoffs. Jordan came out of retirement mid-season, and the Bulls squared off with Grant’s Magic team in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Grant was part of a young Magic team that was led by Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. The Magic were the only team to defeat Jordan in the playoffs once the Bulls championship era began in 1991. After the game, Jordan admitted that the Bulls were missing Grant’s impact.

“We’re a Horace Grant away,” Jordan told the Orlando Sentinel.

The Magic carried Grant off the court after Orlando sealed the series in Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to play the Pacers. Orlando ended up making the 1995 NBA Finals where they were swept by the Rockets.

“He was our MVP in this series,” O’Neal said of Grant’s performance against the Bulls, per Orlando Sentinel. “This win was for Horace. He was the key to this team. He was hitting shots, getting rebounds, playing with a broken finger. He was big throughout this series. He deserves this.”

What Is Jordan’s Relationship With Grant?

Horace Grant Says Michael Jordan Was 'The Devil' In PracticeFormer Chicago Bulls forward Horace Grant stopped by Scoop B Radio Overtime and told host, Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson that Michael Jordan was one of the best on the court as well as in practice. You can also follow and subscribe to Scoop B Radio on these platforms for your listening convenience: iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/scoop-b-radio-scoopbradio/id1100828006?mt=2 Stitcher Radio: http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/scoop-b-radio Tune In: http://tunein.com/radio/Scoop-B-Radio–SCOOPBRADIO–Brandon-Robinson-p884354/ 2017-04-15T01:59:49.000Z

Jordan and Grant were clearly not best friends when they played together, but the legend also had a way of motivating all his teammates. As his comments after the Bulls’ rare playoff loss indicate, Jordan respected Grant’s game. Based on The Last Dance, there also appears to still be some animosity from Jordan over Grant’s dealings with the media.

Grant has consistently called Jordan the best NBA player ever in debates involving LeBron James. During an interview with Heavy’s Scoop Robinson, the forward admitted Jordan was a “devil” in practice.

“This guy was just the devil,” Grant said on Scoop B Radio. “When I say the devil that’s out of respect. In terms of the way he practiced, we thought that we were the Detroit Pistons or the New York Knicks. This guy practiced so hard and if you weren’t on his team in practice you were his enemy.”

READ NEXT: Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto Is a Proud Mom to Twins