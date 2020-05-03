Michael Jordan & Wife Yvette Prieto’s Wedding Set a Record

Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto tied the knot with a lavish wedding on April 27, 2013. People reported the couple got married at an Episcopal church called Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, which is the same location where Donald and Melania Trump had their 2005 ceremony.

What set the wedding apart was their reception which was held at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter, an upscale community where Jack Nicklaus designed a golf course. Jordan’s house is also in the same community where the reception was hosted. According to Huff Post, the couple set a record with a 40,000 square foot tent.

Realtors Jeff and Cary Lichenstein called it the “largest tent in wedding history,” per Huff Post. It was about 5,000 square feet larger than Jordan’s own spacious house. As for the reception, the New York Daily News reported that the celebration included a number of notable attendees including Tiger Woods, Patrick Ewing and Scottie Pippen.

Jordan & Prieto’s Wedding Came With a $10 Million Price Tag

If you have the largest wedding tent in history, chances are it came with a hefty price tag. According to US Magazine, the wedding cost $10 million and the reception included performances from a number of musical stars including Usher and Robin Thicke. The couple shared their first dance to K’Jon’s “One the Ocean.” One of the attendees described the scene to US Magazine.

“The attention to detail was magnificent,” the source told US Magazine. “The tent even smelled beautiful. I looked like the most luscious garden you could imagine. You walked into the dining room and it looked like heaven. The room was filled with thousands of candles, thousands. It was heavenly.”

The Couple Is the Proud Parents of Twin Daughters: Ysabel & Victoria

Jordan and Prieto are the proud parents of twin daughters: Ysabel and Victoria. The former NBA star has tried to keep Ysabel and Victoria out of the public eye. The couple released a statement on February 12, 2014 when their daughters were born.

“Yvette and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival,” a spokeswoman told ABC News.

Jordan’s Previous Marriage to Juanita Vanoy Ended in 2006

Jordan was previously married to Juanita Vanoy but the couple filed for divorce in 2006. The former couple had three children together: Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine. During a rare 2013 interview with Crain’s Chicago Business, Vanoy noted they stayed on good terms for their children’s sake but had not discussed his new relationship.

“Mostly our conversations are about the children. I don’t remember him saying, ‘By the way, I’m getting married,’” Vanoy joked to Chicago Business. “Divorce was certainly new to me. I had to learn that you have to communicate. That it’s not about you or your ex-partner. It’s about making sure the children are all right.”

Vanoy met Jordan early in his NBA career with the Bulls. According to People, Vanoy initially filed for a divorce in 2002 but withdrew it after attempting to reconcile with Jordan.

