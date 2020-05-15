Mike Tomlin Provides Updates on Ben Roethlisberger, Stephon Tuitt

Yesterday Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ‘huddled up’ with Steelers fans via the Steelers Nation Unite Huddle, taking questions from fans around the country about everything from the status of players who are recovering from injury to how he views the depth chart at select positions.

Tomlin kicked things off by addressing the challenges of conducting a virtual minicamp.

“We face a lot of challenges … my mentality, and the group mentality, is going to be there are challenges that everyone faces,” said Tomlin. “From that standpoint it’s going to be fair and the playing field is going to be level. We have to be light on our feet…. The entire National Football League [is] going through it and I just think if we perform relatively better than others we put ourselves in position to be the team at the end of the journey….”

Bottom line: “It’s going to look different for us this year logistically in a lot of ways, I am sure. That could be said for all of us. We are just ready to do it better than those we compete against.”

Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger’s recovery from elbow surgery:

“He is doing great thus far. He is in great physical condition,” Tomlin said, trying to quickly put to bed the notion that Ben Roethlisberger’s physical condition is an issue. “Rehabilitation in regard to the injury itself is going well. I hear nothing but positive reports from that standpoint. There have been no bumps in the road. The fact that the injury and subsequent surgery happened so early in the season in 2019 is probably an asset to him and to us as we push into 2020. I think everybody is comfortable with where things are. We’re excited about him and what he is going to do for us this year.”

Tomlin on Stephon Tuitt’s recovery from a torn pectoral muscle:

“Stephon is doing really well. Like I mentioned with Ben … his injury occurred at the early portion of the season. As miserable as it made him and us in 2019, it kind of bodes well for readiness in 2020. We expect Stephon to be ready to go. We are excited to have him and his talents back.”

Tomlin on the depth chart at quarterback:

“We like to sort those things out through competition. As we are positioned today, Mason Rudolph is our backup quarterback….[Devlin] Hodges played some last year because of obvious circumstances. We were able to pick up Paxton Lynch, who is a former first-rounder, in the midst of the journey last year. We have some candidates. Mason Rudolph had an opportunity to gain some experience last year. We expect him to be better. He expects to be better. We are comfortable with the mix we have right now, not that we are opposed to getting better at any position as we proceed if it makes sense to us.”

Tomlin on the inside linebacker position and replacing Ryan Shazier:

“We took Devin Bush a year ago and as a 20-year-old he logged a bunch of snaps for us. We feel good about the overall trajectory of his play. Sometimes when you feel like you have a need it doesn’t necessarily mean going out and getting a new component. It’s about the improvement of the component you have. We are excited about him taking a significant step between year one and year two as a quality inside linebacker for us, being an all-situations type player: To be the type of player to play to a Pro Bowl-caliber level the way Ryan Shazier did.

Then Tomlin went on to talk up Justin Layne, drafted in the third round last year.

“We are really excited about Justin Layne in the same way,” said Tomlin. “He was a rookie a year ago, was inactive early on [but] carved out a role for himself as a special teamer. He is going through the natural participation, developmental process [and] really distinguished himself in a positive way in a practice setting over the second half of the year. Those are usually signs a guy is going to take a step in his second year. We are excited about him and his development and what he can bring to us at the cornerback position, just like we are excited about the development of Devin Bush and him taking a significant step off a solid rookie campaign he gave us at linebacker.”

Tomlin on rookie WR Chase Claypool’s place on the depth chart:

“I am not going to thoughtfully place him behind anybody,” Tomlin said. “He might come in and carve out a significant role for himself. That is just the mentality I try to convey all of the time with everyone. I want Chase to know there aren’t any glass ceilings in terms of what he can do and be for us, not only this year but over the course of his career. He’ll be given the opportunity to let his talents show. The other guys mentioned [JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington] are talented people as well, thus the competition. Competition makes us all better as a whole and puts us in position to be a good unit and a good team. [Claypool] has talent, no question. I like his play demeanor. He is a sharp young man. I see no reason why he can’t put himself in the mix, and quite frankly we expect him to.”

Tomlin on whether he expects to take a committee approach at running back:

“I’m a feature runner-type guy by mentality,” said Tomlin. “I think that if you have a featured runner it gives [him] an opportunity to drop a stake in the ground and allows others to rally around him. It gives you a set of core phase run plays that he specializes in and you find a rhythm in that way. But no question, in today’s game a feature runner needs to be supplemented and supplemented by guys who are capable of doing similar things in case he misses time, but also supplemented by guys who are capable of doing different things to maybe challenge the defense in different ways….

“James [Connor] is a feature runner and a proven guy when healthy and we’re excited about him getting back to health and displaying that in 2020,” he added. “Benny Snell is a guy who plays with a physical style in a similar manner as James and might be capable of being a James-type guy if James is unavailable. We’re [also] excited about McFarland, who brings a different component. He’s got catch quickness and is quick to speed and is capable of producing big plays in open spaces. We like the collection of guys we have in the group. [And] I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the addition of Derek Watt at the fullback position. We’re excited about him. We’re excited about what the group is going to do largely, but usually when it’s doing well it’s because you have a lead dog out front and that guy is the featured runner.”

Tomlin on the situation at nose tackle, and whether there’s another Casey Hampton in the pipeline:

“I like the collection of guys we have who are capable of vying for the position. Dan McCullers has been the backup at the position for a number of years. We drafted a young man, [Carlos] Davis out of Nebraska, who has some talent in that area. Tyson Alualu is a veteran guy who is position flexible, so he is capable in that area. That position won’t be manned in the way Casey Hampton manned it years ago. As a matter of fact, today’s game doesn’t require that you man it in that way. It was a heck of a lot more base defense back when Casey played. Guys like him were really significant. The amount of running the football in the league at that time—and more important the style of running, the double teams and so forth—made guys like Casey not only necessary, but significant. [Hampton] was a perennial Pro Bowler for us and really a catalyst for a great defense. I just think it’s made up a little differently these days. There is probably more of a premium on those who rush the passer. As much as we love Hamp, we know that pass rushing was not his forte,” said Tomlin with a laugh.

Tomlin on whether he has picked up any new hobbies during quarantine:

“I am binge watching Netflix and usually that is not my style. I am on ‘Joe Exotic’ like everybody else,” he said.

