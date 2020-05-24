Mike Tyson Confronts Jake “The Snake” Roberts at AEW Double or Nothing

Mike Tyson is everywhere these days, and on Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville for All-Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view show.

Similar to the way WWE used Tyson as an enforcer in 1998. Now 22 years later, a ripped and insanely fit-looking 53-year-old Tyson was involved in AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Take a look as Tyson comes to Cody Rhodes’ aid and confronts wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts:

Tyson was positioned ringside as a guest to the show, but if you’ve been watching wrestling as long as I have, and you’ve been seeing how often the former heavyweight champion has been the focus of social media, then you knew he’d get involved somehow.

During Rhodes’ match with Lance Archer for the inaugural AEW TNT Championship, the latter was set to receive some assistance from Roberts, who’d left the ringside area. Roberts meandered back close to the ramp, and he was carrying his infamous green duffel bag with him. As Roberts approached seemingly set to interfere in the match, Tyson hopped to his feet and scared Roberts off.

This allowed Rhodes and Archer to finish their match without interruption. Rhodes won the match and the title after hitting the CrossRhodes, and Tyson proceeded to remove his shirt and look menacing. He is in fantastic shape and looks as if he could actually fight a few rounds against some meager competition.

Perhaps this appearance is just the beginning of Tyson’s involvement with AEW. The promotion was obviously looking for a way to create a stir with this cameo, and there is a chance that if they make Tyson a part of a longer storyline, they could capitalize on his celebrity.

Tyson Making News Recently

Prior to his appearance at AEW Double or Nothing, Tyson has been posting messages and videos on social media teasing a comeback to boxing. The workout videos have been so impressive that he drew a $20 million offer from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman.

Tyson get an opportunity to choose his own opponent with BKFC if he took them up on their offer. Shannon Briggs seemed to be all over that opportunity. He is currently signed with BKFC and while he was a boxing contemporary of Tyson, he never fought him during their careers.

Without a question, if he and Tyson squared off in boxing or bare-knuckle, the fight between the 48-year-old and Tyson would be quite the spectacle. Others such as old rivals like Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis have had their names mentioned as potential opponents should Tyson make a comeback to the ring.

There is no question as to whether the fights with any of the rumored opponents would be for charity or for the aging fighters to earn a paycheck. In Holyfield’s case, it might be needed, as he has not done as well financially since leaving the ring.

In the end, while not likely worth $20 million, it’s a little safer for Tyson to show off his reformed physique during wrestling shows than to try to fight again.