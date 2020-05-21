Mike Tyson Shows Off Jacked Physique Ahead of Potential Boxing Return [WATCH]

The idea of 53-year-old boxing icon Mike Tyson competing again is becoming more of a reality. Last week, Iron Mike shocked the sporting world when he announced that he was “back,” and this week, he showed off his jacked physique to support his claim.

According to TMZ Sports, Tyson shared an impressive video on the Chinese social media website Weibo showing off his new physique. In the clip, Tyson is shirtless while flexing and throwing powerful punches. TMZ Sports shared the video on their Twitter account:

MIKE TYSON IS ABSOLUTELY SHREDDED NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/ZI4Vk20lfO — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 20, 2020

Tyson & Evander Holyfield May Box for the Third Time in a Charity Event

In terms of a comeback, there have been reports that Iron Mike and Evander Holyfield are in talks of competing against each other in a charity boxing match. Holyfield, 57, and Iron Mike have boxed twice in the past, with Holyfield getting his hand raised both times.

In early May, Holyfield spoke with Boxing Scene and said that he wanted a trilogy fight with Tyson, but only if it was for charity. He said:

I’ve already done what I wanted to do in my career, and have been the best that I could be. If it wasn’t for charity, I wouldn’t fight Tyson. I don’t look at it as being a winner in this fight. This is a charity event helping our foundations. The thing is knowing what you’re doing it for.

Holyfield also said to the outlet, “I’m not afraid of [Tyson] or anything like that, as long as it works for both of us [financially]. I wouldn’t ask for him to do it if he didn’t want to. He’d have to ask me. It’s like being the bully, I already beat him twice.”

According to Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson, Holyfield wants to fight Iron Mike in a charity event for Unite4OurFight.org, an organization that aids first responders and their families, as well as children who have been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mike Tyson Has Been Sharing Impressive Pad Workouts on Social Media

For the past few weeks, Tyson has been hyping up his return to the boxing ring. He has released multiple videos on social media of him hitting pads with ferocious power. Here is a clip Iron Mike shared on Instagram:

In the comments, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted: “My brother you got me ready to run thru a MF wall now. To the gym I go.” Actor Martin Lawrence wrote, “Felt that from here!”

