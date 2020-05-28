Mike Tyson Leads UFC Fighters into Crazy AEW Brawl [WATCH]

Mike Tyson led a group of UFC fighters and other roughnecks into a confrontation with All-Elite Wrestling’s Chis Jericho and several other pro wrestlers on Wednesday night’s edition of AEW’s “Dynamite”.

The 53-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion led a stellar group of maulers into the confrontation with Jericho’s Inner Circle group that included former UFC middleweight champion Vitor Bellfort, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans and recently retired UFC “champ champ” Henry Cejudo.

How Tyson’s Wild AEW Brawl with Jericho Happened

In the storyline, Tyson and Jericho were talking smack to each other and arguing over how Tyson had punched Jericho in the face 10 years ago when both were working with rival pro wrestling organization WWE.

Back then, Tyson was set to guest host on WWE’s “RAW”, and the boxing champ was supposedly going to team up with Jericho against Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a tag-team match.

But Tyson would later reveal his true affiliation was with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Tyson showed Jericho he was wearing a DX shirt before punching his stunned tag-team partner in the face and knocking him out cold.

On Wednesday’s show, Jericho demanded an apology for what Tyson had done to him 10 years ago.

Instead, Tyson shoved the wrestler across the ring.

Jericho shoved Tyson back, and a wild brawl ensued that brought more people into the ring from backstage.

The two men were eventually separated by the hoard, and Tyson later cut a short promo video about the incident and what he had planned for Jericho next.

Watch Tyson’s AEW Brawl and Promo Below

You can watch the entire brawl below.

Here’s the special message Tyson sent to Jericho after the altercation took place.

Iron @MikeTyson keeps his message to @IAmJericho straight forward & to the point. WATCH the full Jericho & Tyson altercation here: https://t.co/XAHEA3ffJG pic.twitter.com/2JAPfbBiLS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2020

Tyson’s Pro Wrestling Comeback Precedes Same in Boxing

Tyson had previously appeared at AEW “Double or Nothing” where he confronted Jake “The Snake” Roberts and presented the AEW TNT championship belt to Cody Rhodes after his victory over Lance Archer.

However, it now appears the two-time boxing champion might be getting a lot more involved with AEW wrestling than originally expected.

So add Tyson’s comeback to the pro wrestling world to his growing list of comeback options.

The fighter revealed he’s on his way back into a boxing ring soon, too.

All that’s left now is finding out who Tyson steps into the ring against.

