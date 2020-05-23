Nate Diaz Makes Case for Being Greatest Fighter of All Time [LOOK]

On Saturday morning, Conor “Notorious” McGregor shared his thoughts on Twitter about who he believes are the greatest fighters of all time. He said that former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva was the greatest of all time (GOAT), followed by the Irishman himself — he also said that he could very well become the greatest.

Notorious rated former welterweight and middleweight champ Georges “GSP” St-Pierre as the third greatest, and the current light heavyweight king Jon “Bones” Jones as fourth greatest, or at most, tied for third with GSP.

Later in the day, Notorious’ rival Nate Diaz took to Twitter and gave his take on McGregor’s “GOAT” theory.

Diaz wrote, “Smoked the #1 p4p and double champ know the real [GOAT] when you see him And don’t for get I did it better and quicker than anyone else on the ground and sent him down with punches quicker than Mayweather did so f**k alll y’all rankings and know a real goat when you see me.”

Nate Diaz & Conor McGregor Have Been Fierce Rivals for Years

On December 19, 2015, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after a year layoff to fight Michael Johnson in a featured bout during UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2. Diaz turned in an impressive performance and defeated Johnson by unanimous decision.

During his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Diaz gave the famous “Conor McGregor, you’re taking everything I work for” callout.

Three months later, Notorious and Diaz squared off in the Octagon for the first time. Diaz took the bout on short notice after Rafael dos Anjos pulled out of his fight with McGregor due to injury.

Diaz shocked the world that night when he finished McGregor, who had never been defeated in the UFC, by second-round submission. The two fighters rematched in August 2016 in what was a fight-of-the-year candidate. McGregor won that fight by majority decision, tieing their rivalry to 1-1.

Since that fight at UFC 202, fans have been calling for a trilogy match between the two fighters. Since that fight, Notorious and Diaz have gone back and forth on Twitter trading verbal jabs.

Earlier This Month, Notorious Told Diaz to ‘Sign the Contract’

See you in July 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

In a tweet on May 11, McGregor said, “See you in July.” If the Irishman plans to fight in the summer, it’s unclear who his opponent would be. However, McGregor hinted at who his potential opponent: Nate Diaz.

On May 9, UFC president Dana White posted on Instagram a quote from McGregor, and Diaz wrote, “shut…up.” McGregor replied to Diaz’s comment: “sign the contract.”

If the UFC decides to pit the two rivals together, it may be on “Fight Island.” UFC president Dana White confirmed that he hopes to have the location ready to host international fights in June. The location of “Fight Island” has yet to be publicly confirmed by the promotion’s president.

