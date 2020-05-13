Coronavirus Update: Will the NBA Play Again Despite COVID-19?

Nothing is certain and executives around the league are holding out some caution, but there is no question that this week saw momentum gather for getting the NBA back onto the floor in some form. Commissioner Adam Silver held a conference call with players union reps on Friday and, since then, the contours of a plan to return to action have begun to take shape.

The league has been out of action since March 11, when Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. To catch up on the latest developments:

A Decision by Early June?

When Silver spoke to the NBA’s Board of Governors on Tuesday, the natural question was what kind of timeline the league was looking at to make a decision on a return to play. It’s long been believed that the league would need about four weeks to get restarted and would aim to return to play sometime in July—or perhaps early August, at the latest.

That means the league needs to have a decision in place by late May or early June. Silver confirmed that this week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Bubble City in Las Vegas, Orlando, or Elsewhere

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the league is looking at conducting a postseason that will center in either one or two locations: Las Vegas or Orlando, where players would play at Disney World. It’s possible that both locations could be used, Orlando for the Eastern Conference and Las Vegas for the Western Conference. Silver also did not rule out Toronto as a potential spot to finish the season, according to Haynes.

Silver did later say that players would on a “campus,” not in sealed locations. They could leave but would be tested on return.

The Positive Test Challenge

The most difficult issue for the NBA is determining what to do if a player or staff member tests positive for COVID-19. The league wants to get a grasp on who is getting most sick from COVID-19 and how it can use that information to limit dangers to players and personnel. They also want solid and universal testing protocols, which is a challenge, too.

Testing has been the country’s biggest deficiency in dealing with the novel coronavirus and the league is sensitive to using an abundance of tests for players that could be helpful elsewhere.

Even with all of that, there still could be a positive test. Silver has made that clear to owners and players, and told the Board of Governors, reportedly, that if a positive test would, “shut us down, we probably shouldn’t go down this path,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adam Silver told those on the NBA’s Board of Governors call Tuesday that if a positive test would "shut us down, we probably shouldn't go down this path,” sources said. https://t.co/tkbh9poiQD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2020

Poll Gives ‘Clear Sense’ Players Want to Return

There were multiple reports that the NBPA was polling agents and players on their desire to get back on the floor. The poll was informal, but according to the Associated Press, the results were decisive, giving, “a clear sense that players would like to not only get to the playoffs but also resume at least some of the regular season.”

Players do have significant incentive to keep playing—their contracts are at stake. The league could wind up withholding more than 20% of the players’ salaries, about 1% per missed game, if there is no return to action.

Impact on Future CBA

There’s also the potential impact on the league’s future salary structure. Next year’s salary cap will be based on this year’s NBA revenue. With a canceled season, no fans in the stands and no playoffs, players and the league would have a difficult time establishing a fair pay system.

That issue takes on more importance because the collective-bargaining agreement can be terminated by either side in September. The coronavirus could force the league owners to seek to change the CBA.

In a tweet, Lakers forward Jared Dudley explained that concern.

“Safety obviously 1st! No where will be as safe as the NBA compound site they determine but, I Don’t think players know the effects of NOT playing does too next year. This is bigger then My team isnt in the playoffs so who cares! No playoffs, no tv money, NEW CBA next year!”

Safety obviously 1st! No where will be as safe as the NBA compound site they determine but, I Don’t think players know the effects of NOT playing does too next year. This is bigger then My team isnt in the playoffs so who cares! No playoffs, no tv money, NEW CBA next year! https://t.co/jFb1dH89E4 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) May 12, 2020

Working Committee

According to Charania, there will be a working committee of players guiding the league’s decisions on whether, how and when to begin play again. Those players include Chris Paul of the Thunder, Mavericks center Dwight Powell, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

