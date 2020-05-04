NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Eyeing an All-Star Addition?

There’s a new contestant in the sweepstakes to pull point guard Chris Paul from the Thunder but, alas, the same old roadblocks are likely in place.

With former agent Leon Rose taking over the front office of the Knicks, speculation has heated up that New York could be the next destination for Paul, who was dealt from the Rockets to the Thunder last summer in a swap for Russell Westbrook. Rose was previously Paul’s agent and the connection between the two is one source of the speculation about the Knicks’ possible interest.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that, while there’s nothing concrete in terms of talks between the Knicks and the Thunder, “some people with the Knicks believe Paul would provide strong leadership for their young players and help jump-start the winning culture that New York wants to establish under president Leon Rose.”

Certainly, Paul has had a positive impact in his season in Oklahoma City, the first season the Thunder have played in the city without Westbrook on board. Paul averaged 17.7 points and 6.8 assists in 31.8 minutes, shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from the 3-point line.

When the season was put on hold after the first case of coronavirus was found in an NBA player back on March 11, the Thunder were 40-24, tied for fifth in the West, despite a 6-11 start.

Thunder Want Draft Picks, Player in Chris Paul Trade

The problem with trading for Paul remains one of value, especially the value the Thunder places on getting rid of his contract vs. the value of keeping him around. In making the Wesbtrook-Paul deal, Houston gave up two first-round picks (in 2024 and 2026) to the Thunder as well as the right to swap two other picks (2021 and 2025). In return, the Thunder not only gave up Westbrook, they took on the remaining three years and $118 million on Paul’s bloated contract.

Paul is slated to make $41 million next year and $44 million the year after that.

While the Thunder have been desperate to unload salaries from the team’s overwrought payroll, that desperation will be lessened after this year, when the salaries of forward Danilo Gallinari and Andre Roberson come off the books, saving $33 million and pushing the payroll out of luxury-tax territory. That puts the Thunder in a better position to deal Paul—they won’t have to act out of necessity.

Oklahoma City has been clear going back to last summer that, in order to trade for Paul, teams would have to offer up picks and a young player. The team is willing to hang onto him unless it gets back those assets.

The Knicks would have a hard time making that happen. They could offer, say, Kevin Knox (as Begley suggested) and a veteran, or even Frank Ntilikina (whom the Thunder don’t need). But neither of those players has shown much promise in their NBA careers thus fan. And the Knicks would be loath to give up one of the picks they got back in the Kristaps Porzingis trade (Dallas’ first-rounders in 2021 and 2023) or any of their own more valuable picks if the target is a 35-year-old veteran who is the league’s second-highest paid player.

That’s been the problem with potential Paul trades all along. Teams interested in making an offer see absorbing Paul’s salary as reward enough for Oklahoma City. But the Thunder see Paul as an asset and want assets back beyond salary absorption.

Chris Paul Has Been a Valuable Thunder Mentor

The Thunder entered the season looking like they’d embark on a rebuilding program, ready to sell off veteran parts like Paul, Gallinari and center Steven Adams. Instead, the team rallied, largely around Paul. He was named to the Western Conference All-Star team and won praise for his mentorship of young point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

As coach Billy Donovan put it, according to CBS Sports:

“I give him a lot of credit, because I think it’s very easy to be 34 years old and 14-15 years in the league and just say ‘I don’t have time for this, I’ve got to get myself ready. I don’t have time to deal with these younger guys.’ He’s made an incredible investment into Shai. He’s made an incredible investment into [Darius] Bazley, [Abdel] Nader. “All those guys, he’s constantly, I think, giving them his wisdom, his experiences. And I really appreciate him doing that because I think that can be really, really helpful for a lot of these guys. To have a combination of so many young players, and then to have a veteran like him, he’s done a really, really great job with that.”

The Knicks would need some desperation for Chris Paul to get dealt again. The Thunder, though, are not all that desperate now.

