Giants Announce Jersey Numbers for 2020 Draft Class [LOOK]

On Thursday, the New York Giants took to social media to announce the jersey numbers of their 2020 NFL Draft class. That includes the likes of potential future franchise cornerstones such as 4th-overall pick Andrew Thomas and 2nd-round steal Xavier McKinney.

You asked… Rookie jersey numbers 👀 pic.twitter.com/l7j4PfjL4B — New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2020

Andrew Thomas – 78

Xavier McKinney – 29

Matt Peart – 74

Darnay Holmes – 30

Shane Lemieux – 66

Cam Brown – 47

Carter Coughlin – 49

T.J. Brunson – 35

Chris Williamson – 31

Tae Crowder – 37

Follow the Heavy on Giants for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Notable Takeaways

Andrew Thomas, No. 78 – Since Thomas was selected with the 4th-overall pick in April’s draft, the former Georgia Bulldog has littered his social media with images of him in a No. 71 Giants jersey, the same number he wore in college. However, there was one issue at hand, guard Will Hernandez has manned that number for Big Blue for each of the past two seasons.

There was some chatter about Hernandez potentially changing numbers, however, that ultimately never materialized. Thomas will settle for the No. 78 jersey with New York, recently worn by former defensive end Romeo Okwara.

Xavier McKinney, No. 29 – McKinney has posted his fair share of jersey swaps over recent weeks as well. Yet, most of them are with him in a No. 15 jersey, the same number he wore at Alabama. Defensive backs in the NFL are of course not allowed to wear numbers in the teens.

When asked by a fan recently on Twitter when he would choose his number, the 2nd-round pick responded “Not sure. Gotta earn my stripes first.” While McKinney may still have some time to go to officially earn his stripes, it appears he’ll be doing so in a No. 29 jersey. Let’s just hope he has better success in the number the former Giants safety Nate Berhe.

Matt Peart, No. 74 – Peart will be making the switch from his former Uconn number of 65 to No. 74 with the G-Men. Hopefully, Peart will be able to wash away the memories of a former Giants offensive tackle who donned the jersey not too long ago, with little success. We wouldn’t dare mention names, but let’s just say he didn’t blossom into the player that the team hoped he would when they used a top-10 pick on him in 2015.

Shane Lemieux, No. 66 – Lemieux drops two digits from his Oregon jersey number. In New York, Lemieux will take the same number that former Giants offensive lineman David Diehl wore on his way to two Lombardi Trophies.

Carter Coughlin, No. 49 – Carter Coughlin is in no way related to former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, but that won’t stop him from trying to carry on the tradition. The No. 49 jersey is the same number that Tom Coughlin wore during his playing days as a halfback at Syracuse University.

Reminder, these numbers are all subject to change throughout the offseason and leading up to the regular season.