Ex-Cowboys QB Could Find Home With Giants Under Former Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys found themselves a new quarterback over the weekend, inking long-term Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. With the addition of the Red Riffle, the services of the team’s previous backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, were no longer needed in Dallas.

The Cowboys cut ties with Rush on Monday, waiving the former Central Michigan standout. However, his connection with a certain New York Giants coordinator may keep Rush within the NFC East after all.

The Jason Garrett, Cooper Rush Connection

Cooper Rush may have himself a fan in Giants offensive coordinator and former Dallas Cowboys head coach, Jason Garrett.

Rush entered the NFL with little fanfare out of college, going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. Yet, the former All-MAC selection quickly won over Garrett during training camp, swiftly elevating himself up the team’s depth chart. He beat out the likes of a 10-year veteran in Luke McCown, and eventually current Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for the second-string role behind Dak Prescott.

Rush would hold on to that gig for the next three seasons under the watchful eye of Garrett. However, he barely saw a glimpse of playing time during his tenure in Dallas. Rush hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game in over two years and has only three career NFL passing attempts to his name.

Giants Don’t Shy Away From Limited Experience

While Rush’s limit in-game experience may deter other potential suitors, New York likely wouldn’t be one of those teams from shying away from the quarterback.

Big Blue has notably shuffled signal-caller Alex Tanney between their QB2 and QB3 role for the past two seasons. Tanney attempt one lone pass in 2019, and prior to that hadn’t taken an NFL snap in a regular-season game since 2015.

Giants Current QB Depth Chart

New York is certainly set atop their quarterback depth chart entering 2020, and presumably for the foreseeable future with Daniel Jones pegged as the team’s hopeful franchise QB.

Beyond Jones, Big Blue brought in a veteran presence at the position in Colt McCoy this offseason. McCoy is likely entrenched as Jones’ backup for next season. He’s clearly the most accomplished QB on New York’s roster, having attempted over 920 passes and thrown for 6,000+ yards during his 10 years in the league.

However, after McCoy is where things get a bit murky. Tanney is still currently on the roster, although as we’ve touched on prior, he’s likely able to be upgraded upon. The Giants also signed UDFA Case Cookus out of Northern Arizona in the FCS.

Plus, while McCoy has experience on his side, Rush has the benefit of having experience in the Giants’ current offense. Rush, just 26-years old, would come in on day one and know Garrett’s playbook better than any player on the Giants roster. He’d essentially be another coach on the field, helping the rest of the team get accustomed to their new offensive scheme.

From there, anything’s possible. Rush has beaten the odds before, winning over Garrett in the past and staking claim to a roster spot that no one saw as plausible. Who’s to say he couldn’t do the same in New York?