Saquon Barkley Smokes Near-600 lb. Squat in New Workout Clip [WATCH]

Back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to begin your pro career would normally be viewed as a major success. However, not when your name is Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants running back saw a seismic falloff in production during his injury-riddled sophomore campaign and is looking to bounce back in a drastic way in 2020.
If the recent workout clip of him smashing a 585 lb. box squat with ease is any indication, then we feel extremely sorry for opposing defenders this coming season.
James Franklin on Saquon Barkley: ‘He’s a Mutant’
Barkley’s combination of work ethic and skill level is nearly unparalleled. From being Penn State’s all-time leader in rushing yards, touchdowns, and all-purpose yards, to quickly cementing himself as arguably the most talented player in all the NFL, to squatting nearly 600 lbs. for reps in his sleep. It seems like anything Barkley sets his mind to, he excels in an unfathomable way.
If he didn’t already have enough on his plate with trying to carry his Giants to their first playoff appearance in four years, he even planned on returning to his alma mater this offseason to join the Penn State coaching staff for spring training camp.
However, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin isn’t the least bit surprised by Barkley’s success. Franklin saw the running back up-close and personal for the entirety of Barkley’s brilliant Penn St. career and knows the type of talent and person the Giants star is.
Here’s Franklin heaping praise on Barkley in a recent discussion with Giants.com:
Nothing surprises me with that guy. He’s a mutant. That guy can do whatever he wants to do. I’m not surprised at all. He just continues to do great things. He was actually on our team conference call (last month). We had a team meeting … and he came on our team meeting and just once again, did a phenomenal job. We have a couple new staff members and a couple freshman football players, and they were just blown away by him. He obviously continues to do a great job in those types of settings, talking about the best programs that he’s been around, the best teams he’s been around, the most successful individuals he’s been around, what makes them special, what are the common denominators. He was awesome.
He continues to be someone we’re so proud of and always will be. I think Saquon is going to have a huge year for you guys this year. I was really happy watching the draft, I saw you guys picked up an offensive lineman and some guys, so that’s going to help your quarterback, that’s going to help Saquon and it’s going to help the whole team and the whole organization.
