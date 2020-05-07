NFL Thanksgiving & Christmas Day Game Schedule 2020

No matter what year the NFL schedule is released, the Thanksgiving tradition of the Cowboys and Lions playing on Turkey Day is the one constant. The NBC primetime game has become a new addition to the tradition featuring different teams closing out the holiday each season.

NBC Sports Houston’s Vanessa Richardson reported that the Texans will square off with the Lions on Thanksgiving. Detroit is typically the first game of the Thanksgiving triple-header.

NFL blogger Lindsey Ok reported that the Steelers will host the Ravens in the final game of the holiday. It looks like we will be watching an AFC rivalry matchup in primetime on NBC. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford admitted to ESPN that he grew up rooting for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

“Kid growing up, man, I just feel like I was probably in my Troy Aikman replica uniform eating turkey, throwing the ball around in the backyard at halftime,” Stafford said. “And running back in to watch the second half of the game. I just remember doing that every year. Loving every minute of it.”

The Cowboys-Redskins Rivalry Matchup Takes Place on Thanksgiving

The Cowboys square off with the Redskins on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. Washington is hoping to give Dallas a run for their money in the NFC East and a big part of their hopes lie with pass rusher Chase Young along with new head coach Ron Rivera.

“He had kind of a little glitch in his schedule where he had an extra 15 minutes, so I went over and kind of nestled up to him away from everybody and we had a nice personal conversation just between the two of us,” Rivera noted, per NBC Sports Washington. “That 15 minutes really helped me in terms of just solidifying who he was for us.”

The Cowboys continue to be one of the main attractions on Thanksgiving. The already explosive Cowboys offense added even more weapons this offseason by drafting former Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb. Dallas admitted they thought Lamb would be selected with one of the top ten picks.

“We thought he was a Top 10 pick,” Cowboys chief operation officer Stephen Jones explained, per DallasCowboys.com. “We never really thought we had a chance to get him. Every mock draft we did, we had him long gone.”

The 2020 NFL Schedule Will Include Christmas Day Games

The NFL added a Christmas Day game to the 2020 schedule. The NBA typically has the holiday to themselves, but it looks like they will have some competition this December. The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan reported that the Saints will host the Vikings on Christmas. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin discussed the idea of the NFL competing with the NBA on the holiday.

“NFL competing for the normal NBA Dec. 25 audience. I’m hearing that the Vikings-Saints game will be the afternoon time slot (3/3:30 CT). Christmas in the Bayou,” Cronin tweeted.

Here is a look at the NFL holiday schedule.

NFL Thanksgiving & Christmas Day Schedule