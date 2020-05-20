Magic’s Nick Anderson Reveals Thoughts On ’95 NBA Finals Vs. Rockets [VIDEO]

The Orlando Magic held a 110-107 lead over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the NBA 1995 NBA Finals on June 7, 1995.

Here’s the good news: Nick Anderson was at the free throw line.

1995 NBA Finals Game 1– Nick Anderson 4 Missed Free Throws, Hakeem Game Winner in OT1995 NBA Finals Game 1 (Rockets at Magic) The Magic have a 3 point lead with less than a minute remaining in Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals. Nick Anderson is sent to the line to seal the deal for Orlando with about 10 seconds left in the game. The rest is history.

A 70.4% free throw shooter during the 1994-95 NBA season, Anderson was fouled by Rockets forward, Robert Horry with 10.5 seconds.

The Magic who at one time led the game by as much as 20 points only needed one made Anderson free throw to secure the win.

Anderson missed both free throws, but with quick reflexes, he rebounded the basketball and was fouled again with 7.9 seconds remaining in the game.

On the second free throw miss, the Rockets rebounded the ball and Houston point guard Kenny Smith drained a three pointer that sent the game into overtime.

The Rockets eventually win Game 1 120-118.

“I’ve been in that type of situation before and pulled through it,” Anderson the Orlando Magic’s first ever draft pick told The New York Times after Game 1.

“I like to be in that situation. It just happened. And I say to myself, ‘Why did it have happen now?’”

The Magic had a young team that was guided by head coach Brian Hill and featured Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardway as the cornerstones of the franchise.

The Magic were swept 4-0 by a very dominant Rockets team that was guided by head coach, Rudy Tomjanovich and led by big man Hakeem Olajuwon and that had a supporting cast of Clyde Drexler and Sam Cassell.

Appearing on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Anderson spoke quite candidly about the free throw incident and more. “I’ma share this with you and I said this to some guys when I did another radio show,” said Anderson.

“When I missed those four free throws against Houston, I would be lying on the other end of this phone to tell you that didn’t affect me. It affected me because I’m out there trying my best and it didn’t happen. Look at the stage I was on at the time. I was young. Did it affect me? I’m man enough to say, “Yes it did affect me in some ways.” I started questioning my ability and all that. I started questioning do I want to shoot this shot…I admit it, I didn’t. But instead of me working on it, I let it get the best of me. And then like I said, I’m man enough to admit this – I should’ve gotten some type of therapy for it. I should’ve. I never did.”

The free throw conversation has often been a coninuous coversation and that takes away from his carer overall particularly that season.

For those keeping score at home, during the 1994–95 NBA season, Anderson led Orlando in three-pointers with 179 and averaged 15.9 points per game.

The Magic won 57 games, finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference, and won their first ever Atlantic Division title.

Named to the University of Illinois Men’s Basketball All-Century Team In 2004, he was Illinois’ Mr. Basketball in 1986 after leading Simeon Career Academy High School to the city championship.