How Tom Brady Moving on From Patriots Affected Odell Beckham

The New England Patriots have long been a rumored team of interest for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., with the star pass-catcher showing a large amount of admiration for quarterback Tom Brady.

But with Brady moving on to Tampa Bay in the offseason to play for a team other than the Patriots for the first time in his career, the talk of Beckham heading to New England might be dead — for good.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com discussed the situation with Tom Curran on NBCSports Boston.

“Now that Tom Brady is gone, I’m pretty sure it would be a dead issue,” Cabot said. “I don’t know that Odell is pining to go to New England without Brady there. I think he is completely, 100 percent enamored with Tom Brady.

“I’ve talked to Odell myself just about how he feels about Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, so it was the combination of those two guys that he from afar always wistfully wished he could be a part of that. Now that Tom isn’t there, I wouldn’t necessarily think that this is something he would be clamoring after.”

Odell Beckham Inspired by Tom Brady

When the Patriots played the Browns last year, Brady and Beckham has an extended chat outside of the locker room. Beckham also gifted Brady a pair of unique goat-haired cleats, a sign that he believed Brady to be the GOAT — greatest of all time.

“He’s not human, to be playing the way he’s still playing, mentally prepared every single game, decisive decisions, knows how to manage a game,” Beckham said. “He’s just very smart, he’s the best to ever do it. I don’t think anybody could argue it. He’s just the greatest, so I definitely want some of the water that he’s drinking. That’s who everyone — I know for me, as well — we all are inspired to be like.”

Trade rumors swirled last year and this offseason with Beckham reportedly unhappy in Cleveland and the Patriots lacking weapons at wide receiver. But a trade never manifested and most rumors linking Beckham to the Patriots were unfounded.

Odell Beckham Wants to Make Browns ‘New Patriots’

After the Browns acquired Beckham, the rest of offseason in Cleveland was off the walls, with hype building at a torrid pace thanks to a bevy of magazine interviews seemingly every week. In in particular with GQ caused some extra buzz, with Beckham referencing the Patriots dynasty.

“I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible, turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots,” he told GQ.

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. On top of that, the Browns missed the playoffs for a 17th consecutive season, letting go of both head coach Freddie Kitchens and GM John Dorsey following a 6-10 finish.

