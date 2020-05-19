Pa. Governor Upset With Ben Roethlisberger, Personal Grooming at Issue

By and large, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are happy about Ben Roethlisberger’s haircut and beard trim—a major milestone on the franchise quarterback’s road to recovery.

But Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is an outlier. As noted by Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Wolf was critical of Roethlisberger’s recent trip to a barbershop.

“My concern is just a general concern,” said Wolf during his daily briefing earlier today. “Anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something that I think we have to try to avoid. When you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are, the chances of that virus actually wreaking havoc on your life increases.

“I don’t personally think any Pennsylvanian ought to take that chance,” Wolf added. “I certainly don’t want to take that chance myself.”

Many counties in Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, are currently in the “yellow” phase of reopening. Establishments like barbershops and hair salons are prohibited from reopening until they get the “green” light.

Yet Steelers fans remain excited about what Big Ben’s haircut and beard trim portends for the future. This past December, Roethlisberger—on the mend after season-ending elbow surgery—said he would not shave until he was able to throw a football again.

“Like, throw it to one of my teammates, like a legit NFL pass,” Roethlisberger added, knowing that would be a big step on the road to quarterbacking the Steelers in a game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets: On Sale Friday May 22

Speaking of a prospective return to the field: Today the Steelers opened their facilities for the first time since March 25, a big step in its own right, as NFL teams eye a return to on-field activities.

Meanwhile, the Steelers also announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday May 22 at 10 a.m. for games on the team’s preseason and regular season schedules.

According to the aforementioned Pryor, a refund or rain check policy has not yet been established should there be changes to the schedule, though an announcement of those policies will no doubt be forthcoming.

The Financial Ramifications of Playing NFL Games Without Fans

To be sure, the Steelers organization is hoping that games can be played at Heinz Field this fall—and played with a sold-out audience in attendance.

Yesterday Forbes reported that the Steelers would lose $156 million or more in stadium revenue if this season’s games have to be played without fans. And that’s just a small fraction of what NFL teams would lose as a whole.

Per Forbes’ statistics, the Steelers would stand to lose more in stadium revenue than any other team in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens are projected to lose $153 million, the Cleveland Browns $113 million and the Cincinnati Bengals a relatively modest $99 million.

The NFL team with the most at stake? That would be the Dallas Cowboys, who would lose an estimated $621 million, more than six times as much as the Bengals and the majority of the $950 million the team earns in annual revenue.

