Packers Defensive Lineman Arrested in Georgia on Multiple Charges

A pivotal offseason for Montravius Adams just hit a bump in the road.

According to Tom Green of AL.com, the Green Bay Packers defensive lineman and 2017 third-round draft pick was arrested in his home state of Georgia this week, citing police reports that showed Adams was detained Tuesday night in Houston County.

Adams was charged with three misdemeanors, including possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and suspended/canceled/revoked vehicle registration. He was released less than three hours after his arrest on $2,964 bond.

Adams, a former standout at Auburn, has not yet lived up to the expectations of a third-round pick and would seem to be heading into a decisive offseason where he will either prove his worth or be shown the door. The 24-year-old defensive lineman has played all except for two games over his past two seasons after a slow-start rookie year, but his time on the field has been minimal with just playing just 187 defensive snaps in 2019.

Adams has tallied just 33 tackles over his first three NFL seasons with just two total for a loss.

Arrest Doesn’t Help Adams in Important Offseason

Adams’ three misdemeanor charges look minor in contrast with some of the other arrests around the NFL this offseason — such as the DWI and weapons charges levied against Ed Oliver, the Buffalo Bills’ first-round pick in 2019 — but getting into trouble off the field never helps a player’s case when they are competing for a roster spot.

The Packers have added three new faces to their defensive line over the past few weeks, including two rookies, but the competition is wide open for who can best gel with star nose tackle Kenny Clark and plug up some of last year’s run-stopping deficiencies.

Adams is still seen as a contender for such a role, but he will need to make significant strides to stand out from a group of challengers that include 2019 rookie Kingsley Keke, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster and newcomer Treyvon Hester. To add some do-or-die to his situation, Adams is also heading into the final year of his rookie contract with virtually nothing to show for it.

Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was high on Adams heading into last year’s training camp after being underwhelmed by his rookie season, even calling him “most improved” between the 2018 and 2019 seasons among returning Packers. Defensive line coach Jerry Mongomery also complimented Adams’ offseason progress, especially in terms of his body.

So, if after all that, Adams was unable to produce on the field, he could be running out of rope with the staff. Should he fall behind the pack in training camp, he could very easily become one of the first eliminated at the roster cutdown deadline in August.

If the Packers were to move on from Adams before the 2020 season, there would be just three members of their 2017 draft class remaining: second-round cornerback Kevin King and mid-round running backs Jamaal Williams (4th) and Aaron Jones (5th).

