NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Patrick Ewing, former NBA Legend and head coach of the Georgetown men’s basketball team announced on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19. On May 22, he tweeted, “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Ewing, 57, who played in the NBA 17 years, with 15 of those as a key member of the New York Knicks, has been head coach of the Georgetown Hoyas since 2017. Georgetown Athletics released the following statement in tandem with Ewing’s announcement: “Ewing has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that this virus can affect anyone. Ewing is under care and isolated at a local hospital. He is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.”

Two of Ewing’s three children with ex-wife Rita Williams went to school at Georgetown. His son, Patrick Ewing Jr., wore his father’s jersey number 33 while playing basketball with his dad’s alma mater. He was drafted by the Sacramento Kings at No. 43 overall in the 2008 NBA draft, but was then traded to the Knicks. However, Ewing Jr. never made Knicks’ final roster, and spent most of his career in the NBA D-League and playing overseas.

Ewing’s daughter Randi attended Fordham before transferring to the University of Louisville as a star volleyball player. His youngest daughter, Corey, attended college at Georgetown, and graduated in 2017.

Ewing played basketball at Georgetown for four years during his college career and helped make the men’s NCAA team rank No. 1 in the nation by his senior year. In 1985, Ewing was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. After the New York Knicks signed him to a 10-year $32 million contract, he was voted NBA Rookie of the Year and named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in his first year as a pro.

Ewing Discussed His Appearance In Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ Earlier This Month

Ewing’s storied career, which includes winning Olympic Gold medals with U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball team in 1984 and 1992, is a two-time inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was first inducted for his individual career in 2008, and again in 2010, as a member of the “Dream Team,” which was recently highlighted in Michael Jordan’s ESPN docu-series, The Last Dance.

In an interview with Rachel Nichols on The Jump earlier this month, Ewing discussed what it was like seeing Jordan continue trash talk him in 2020. They played against each other in the NCAA Championship game when Ewing was at Georgetown and Jordan at the University of North Carolina.

“It could’ve been a lot different. I played 17 years, and we played against the Bulls six times (in the conference semi-finals). We were only able to win of those times, and unfortunately, he wasn’t there. So, he’s been talking trash since the first day that I met him and he still continues to talk trash and say that I’ve never beaten when it counts. It still hasn’t stopped.”

Laughing, Ewing added, “If I call him right now, he’ll still talk trash.”

