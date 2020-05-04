Patriots’ New QB Shows Sneaky Athleticism in Big 10 Highlight Reel [WATCH]

The New England Patriots no have four QBs on their roster and one of them is former Michigan State Spartans star Brian Lewerke. He’s not known for his athleticism, and after a pedestrian 40-time at the Combine, no one was talking about Lewerke as a dual-threat QB.

The tape and some experts beg to differ.

Brian Lewerke Michigan State Highlights

After running a disappointing 4.95 40-yard-dash time, something doesn’t appear to add up after you watch him outrun a few defenders on multiple quarterback-keepers.

No one is implying Lewerke is Lamar Jackson, but the thoughts that he is immobile or not a threat to make a play with his legs are incorrect.

Lewerke is a little on the shorter side for what teams often look for in a QB. He’s 6’2″ 213 pounds but has shown the ability to make NFL-caliber throws.

Brian Lewerke College Stats

Passing Year School Class G Cmp Att Pct Yds Y/A AY/A TD Int Rate 2015 Michigan State FR 2016 Michigan State FR 4 31 57 54.4 381 6.7 6.6 2 1 118.6 2017 Michigan State SO 13 246 417 59 2793 6.7 6.9 20 7 127.7 2018 Michigan State JR 11 184 339 54.3 2040 6 5 8 11 106.1 2019 Michigan State SR 13 260 436 59.6 3079 7.1 6.5 17 13 125.9

If you’re looking for the reason Lewerke went undrafted, look no further than his interception numbers and completion percentage over his last two seasons in East Lansing. A 25-TD-to-24-INT split isn’t going to excite most talent evaluators and completing less than 60 percent of his passes overall didn’t scream consistency either. While Lewerke’s senior campaign was obviously an improvement over his junior year, it wasn’t what most expected from him after a promising sophomore year.

What Experts Say About Lewerke

If we’re being honest, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein doesn’t have a promising take on Lewerke’s chances to make it with the Patriots or any other NFL team for that matter.

He says:

Scouts have gone from bullish to bearish on Lewerke after his dismal two-year run following a promising 2017 campaign. He looks the part from an operational standpoint with good size and mobility, but he’s been unable to inspire confidence in his ability as a field leader. If coaching improves his footwork and follow-through, he might see some improvement from an accuracy standpoint, but it’s hard to say if it will be enough. The traits and talent are absolutely worth a look, but the spotty confidence and issues with ball placement could be hard to overcome.

Will Brian Lewerke Beat out J’Mar Smith for the Third QB Spot in New England?

Crazy things can happen when guys get into training camp, but at this point, it would appear as though J’Mar Smith, the Patriots’ other undrafted free-agent quarterback would have a better chance at sticking, and even challenging current starter Jarrett Stidham in 2020 or down the line.

Smith doesn’t appear to have questions about leadership, decision making, or throwing accuracy that have plagued Lewerke.

