Phil Mickelson’s Wife Amy Mickelson Overcame Breast Cancer

Phil Mickelson and wife Amy Mickelson have been together since their college days at Arizona State. Amy was a Phoenix Suns cheerleader when they initially met in 1992, and the couple got married just a few years later in 1996.

There was some confusion over Phil’s profession when they first met as Amy believed being a pro golfer meant he worked at the golf course. Years later, Amy is now a regular at Phil’s tournaments and has an inspiring story.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 but all indications are Phil’s wife now has a clean bill of health. One of the most memorable moments of Phil’s career came when the golfer won the 2010 Masters. According to Bleacher Report, it was the first tournament Amy attended in 11 months as she underwent chemotherapy sessions.

“I want to recognize my family,” Phil noted after winning 2010 Masters, per Bleacher Report. “My wife has been through a lot this year, and it means so much to us to share some joy together. She’s an incredible wife and an incredible mother, and she has been an inspiration for me this past year in seeing what she went through. I’m so happy that she and our three kids are here. It was such an emotional week, and I’m having a hard time putting it into words.”

The Couple Has 3 Kids Together: Evan, Sophia & Amanda

Phil and Amy are the proud parents of three children: Evan, Sophia and Amanda. The couple found themselves in a bit of controversy in 2019 after admitting they hired Rick Singer’s college prep program. Singer orchestrated an elaborate college admission scam, but Phil has been adamant that they were not part of any wrongdoing.

“Our kids are — schools are like, fighting to get them,” Phil noted, per Golf.com. “And I say that as a proud dad, but their grades and their outside activities and their worldly views on things have colleges recruiting them, so we weren’t even aware, really. …We’re not a part of this, so…and I mean thousands, most every family that has used his company are not a part of this, and I guess that’s why we’re so surprised. I’m learning about it just as you are, from what I read.”

The couple’s oldest daughter, Amanda, attends Brown University. Phil and Amy endured a complicated birth process with their son Evan in 2003.

“I didn’t really get into it too much, but Amy had a very dangerous delivery with the birth of Evan,” Phil told the Associated Press in 2004. “He had a very difficult delivery, too. He didn’t breathe for seven minutes, and had the emergency nurses not been there with the equipment ready, he might have had some severe brain damage or other circumstances.”

Phil Described Himself as the “Luckiest Man in the World” Because of Amy

Phil and Amy have been married 23 years. The golfer took to Instagram back in 2018 to give his wife a shoutout on their anniversary.

“My beautiful bride said, ‘I do’ 22 years ago to the day! I am so appreciative to have Amy as my partner in life. Her grace, charm, kindness, laugh, smile, and brilliance have made me the luckiest man in the world. Thank you, my love, for sharing our lives together.❤️❤️,” Phil noted.