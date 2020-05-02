Numbers Revealed for Every Raiders Free Agent Signee & Draftee [LOOK]

The Las Vegas Raiders have added a lot of new players this offseason and that means a lot of new jerseys. Most recently, the team wrapped up the NFL Draft and selected seven more players who will compete for roster spots. The Raiders recently revealed each number the players will wear.

Exciting new wide receiver Henry Ruggs will stick with number 11, which was the number he wore in college. Damon Arnette wore number three in college, but he’s switched it up and will wear number 20 in the pros. Daryl Worley most recently wore that number for the Raiders, but he’s off to play with the Dallas Cowboys.

Third rounder Lynn Bowden Jr. will don the number 33 on his jersey. Bryan Edwards is taking Amari Cooper’s old number by wearing 89 on his jersey. Tanner Muse will be wearing number 55 and John Simpson will wear number 76, the same number as the great Steve Wisniewski. The last draft pick Amik Robertson will wear number 41.

Cory Littleton Takes Unconventional Number for LB

The Raiders didn’t stop the jersey number reveals with the rookies as they also gave the numbers for the new free-agent signees.

Linebacker Cory Littleton was the team’s biggest free-agent signing and he picked an unconventional number to wear. He’ll wear number 42 – the same number as NFL legend Ronnie Lott, who played with the Raiders for a brief time. Most recently, Karl Joseph donned the number. Nick Kwiatkoski will also be one of the rare linebackers to wear a number in the 40s by wearing number 44.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota will be sticking with number eight. He’s been wearing the same number since college. Jason Witten will also be sticking with his longtime number at 82. You can view the rest of the new jersey numbers here.

NFL Exec Question if Raiders Have Done Enough on Defense

In free agency, the Raiders had a clear goal of upgrading their linebacker corps and defensive line. They were able to that with several solid additions. In the draft, it was clear the team wanted to add some playmakers and they did that early on. While the Raiders have certainly gotten better at almost every position group, not everybody thinks the team did enough to fix their defense this offseason.

“(Henry) Ruggs is fine because he’s clean, he’s a speed guy, but three receivers early?” an evaluator said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. “Edwards is a solid pick if healthy. I’m sure the mad scientist in (Jon) Gruden is excited about Wildcat possibilities with Bowden or possibly three guys that can throw at the same time with (Marcus Mariota) and Bowden in the same backfield with (Derek) Carr, but I’m not sure about building depth on the roster. Are you putting all your eggs in the Nick Kwiatkoski/Cory Littleton basket on defense?”

Yes, the Raiders went a little crazy on offense early in the draft, but they spent most of their free-agent money on defense. They can’t just completely ignore the offense in the offseason. Especially since the offense was unimpressive towards the end of the season. It would’ve been nice to see the team pick up a safety in the draft, but it’s hard to argue with their strategy this offseason.

