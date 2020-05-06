Raiders Re-Sign Fan Favorite WR & Sign Former Cowboys LB

Based on last year’s training camp, Keelan Doss looked like he was going to be a major steal for the Raiders. The undrafted free agent lit up the preseason and was a standout on Hard Knocks. Doss had his chances to shine in the regular season due to a number of injuries at wide receiver but failed to make an impact. He finished the season with 11 receptions, 133 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

Regardless of his lackluster showing, the Raiders hit him with an exclusive rights tender in the offseason and it was announced on Wednesday that he’s officially signed it. Doss will be sticking around with the silver and black for the time being. However, he’ll have a much harder time securing a roster spot this go around.

Raiders Also Add Familiar Face at Linebacker

The Raiders weren’t done with the signings as they also announced that they are bringing back linebacker Justin Phillips.

We have signed three players. ° UDFA T Kamaal Seymour

° Free agent LB Justin Phillips

° Free agent T Sam Young More » https://t.co/xspCyAWEqp pic.twitter.com/h9fhnw3FzH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 6, 2020

He was brought into the NFL as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019 but eventually made his way to the Raiders’ practice squad. He ended up getting promoted to the active roster and played in four games. The linebacker will now get a full offseason with the team to try and earn a roster spot.

The Raiders did a lot this offseason to revamp their linebacker corps. While the team is set with their starters in Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkowski, there will be plenty of opportunities for players to earn spots as backups.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Is Doss on the Roster Bubble?

This offseason, the Raiders have added three new wide receivers in Nelson Agholor, Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. They made it clear that the position was an area of weakness and they did a lot to try and improve it. That could be very bad news for the wide receivers who were on the team last season.

Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow are the only two guys who aren’t going anywhere. Agholor, Ruggs and Edwards shouldn’t be worried about not making the roster, so that means there are already five spots taken up. The team rolled with six wide receivers on the roster for most of the season. That means only one will be available.

Marcell Ateman, Doss, Zay Jones, Rico Gafford, De’Mornay Pierson-El and Anthony Ratliff-Williams could all be fighting for one spot. Doss and Jones are probably the favorites to keep a spot. Jones has been working out hard with Derek Carr all offseason. That will give them a nice rapport heading into training camp. The coaching staff clearly likes Doss and thinks he’s got good potential.

However, unless the Raiders plan on keeping seven wide receivers, Doss is in serious trouble. Jones will probably look really good in training camp because he’s been working with Carr so much. The former second-round pick has yet to unlock his full potential but could be much improved after a full offseason with the Raiders. Doss’ 2020 will probably start on the team’s practice squad.

READ NEXT: Insider Reveals Raiders’ First 4 Opponents for 2020 Season

