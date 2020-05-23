Raiders in Las Vegas: Major Updates to Stadium & HQ Revealed [LOOK]

Despite a couple of hiccups along the way, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Allegiant Stadium is getting closer and closer to completion. The plan continues to have the stadium be done on time and on budget.

“The coronavirus pandemic has upended daily life and made an already ambitious project schedule even more challenging,” Don Webb, chief operating officer for the Las Vegas Raiders’ construction subsidiary, said on Thursday, per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“But even with this added degree of difficulty, Allegiant Stadium remains on track for substantial completion of its construction on July 31,” Webb said. “The construction continues generally on a six-day a week schedule, with a daily workforce that has exceeded 2,000 workers on site.”

The exterior of the stadium is all but finished with the recent installation of the roof. There are still small things that need to be finished outside, but Allegiant Stadium shouldn’t look much different come July 31st.

It's a night flight for the @FOX5Vegas drone showing @AllegiantStadm all lit up. Crews were testing the exterior lighting on Wednesday night as stadium completion is just a couple months away. The @Raider home opener is Sep. 21st against the @Saints on Monday Night Football. @NFL pic.twitter.com/6TyBi6xSkw — Ted Pretty (@tedpretty) May 21, 2020

Seats Are Getting Installed

Another big milestone that stadium construction has hit is that major work is being done on the interior. In fact, seats are being installed and restrooms are coming together.

Here are a few recent interior shots of Allegiant Stadium shown during Don Webb’s presentation. #vegas #raiders #stadium pic.twitter.com/Nu7KrVySfU — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 21, 2020

There be 65,000 seats installed in total and the installation is expected to be finished by June 26, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. That’s a large number of seats to fill up for a team coming to a new city, but the Raiders have nothing to worry about as they’ve already sold out every home game this season. That’s not to mention that they also blew past expectations in PSL sales. The team is now estimating that they’ll be making $549 million from PSLs alone, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. That’s more than double the $250 million they originally estimated. The move to Las Vegas is shaping up to be a very profitable one for the silver and black.

Raider Way

Allegiant Stadium will get most of the attention concerning the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas, but their headquarters in Henderson, Nevada is also state of the art.

A lot of progress has been made on the building and the team recently got their street name installed.

A @Raiders Way street sign illuminated at night on the corner of St. Rose Pkwy. #vegas #raiders pic.twitter.com/2SQHqqMkXs — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 22, 2020

“Black and white is allowable for street name signs,” said Kathy Blaha, Henderson spokeswoman, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We have some other areas of town that have colored street signs to help designate that area. For example, Water Street District has blue and white signs.”

Apparently it wasn’t cheap to install the signs, per Mick Akers:

City officials said it cost $7,275 to replace the street signs on the stretch of road from St. Rose Parkway to Volunteer Boulevard.

“We would have been happy to do that even if not required by the city,” Webb said.

The Raiders a certainly staking their claim to Las Vegas and their headquarters will get a lot of attention. Raiders Way is where the headquarters will be while Al Davis Way is reserved for Allegiant Stadium.

