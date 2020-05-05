Ravens Agree to Sign First Rookie of 2020 NFL Draft Class

The Baltimore Ravens had what experts agree is one of the best NFL Draft performances in some time in 2020, and the team is wasting no time getting their players under contract.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Ravens have agreed to sign defensive tackle Broderick Washington to his 4 year rookie contract. Washington was the team’s 5th round pick out of Texas Tech and is one of the major pieces the Ravens added on defense this season in the draft.

The first drafted rookie signed: the Ravens have signed fifth-round DT Broderick Washington out of Texas Tech to his four-year contract. 254 more rookie deals to go. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 5, 2020

The Ravens quickly revealed the signing themselves, making Washington the first player from the 2020 draft to officially ink his first contract in the league.

Broderick Washington Stats

While with the Red Raiders, Washington had a solid career, putting up 134 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss along with 1 fumble recovery. Washington was selected to add some punch to a defensive front that needs it in a big way this offseason. He will be one of the young pieces the team counts on moving forward to help provide some depth for the future.

Mel Kiper Grades Ravens Draft

After watching what his hometown Ravens were able to do all weekend long, Kiper came away insanely impressed. In fact, he handed the team an ‘A’ grade for their work of the weekend in a new ESPN Insider piece, nearly the highest total Kiper could give a team’s class.

Why was Kiper so high on the class? For starters, it patched holes and included some players other teams were overlooking that ended up being potential steals for the team.

Here’s a look at what Kiper wrote about why the grade was so high in Baltimore:

“Look at this Ravens roster. Where are the holes? Definitely middle linebacker. Maybe wide receiver. Probably a guard to replace Marshal Yanda. But that’s it. So I liked that the Ravens got an off-ball linebacker at No. 28 whom Lamar Jackson called “Ray Lewis Jr.,” and I liked that they didn’t have to move up to get him. Patrick Queen started only 16 games in his LSU career, but his talent bursts on the tape. He’s a fit as a long-term C.J. Mosley replacement. (By the way: Baltimore has now drafted three linebackers in the first round: Lewis in 1996, Mosley in 2014 and Queen. Those first two were/are pretty good.) So as you can see, all five of them were at least 20 spots higher on my final Big Board. That’s outstanding value. Baltimore fortified the middle of its defense — it gave up 4.4 yards per carry last season, most in franchise history — got a playmaker to help Jackson in the slot, and picked a tackle with guard experience who could compete to take over for Yanda, along with fourth-round pick Ben Bredeson (143). I’m also a big fan of James Proche (201), a super-productive pass-catcher who could fill a role, and safety Geno Stone (219) could be a special-teams menace as a rookie. Getting him in the seventh round is stellar. General manager Eric DeCosta had another really strong draft. Expect Baltimore to be a Super Bowl contender again.”

It’s more than possible that is the case given how deep the team already is and how good the class is. Baltimore attacked needs from start to finish, and got great value. For that reason, Kiper is a big fan.

Now, Washington is the first member of the class to garner a contract.

READ NEXT: Ravens Credited With Potential NFL Draft Steal