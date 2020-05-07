Ravens’ Earl Thomas Allegedly Held at Gunpoint by Wife: Cops

Earl Thomas, a safety for the Baltimore Ravens, was allegedly held at gunpoint by his wife. Police said the NFL player’s wife held a loaded gun less than a foot away from his head, TMZ reported. According to the outlet, the incident occurred after Thomas’ wife Nina caught him cheating on her with another woman.

The incident occurred on April 13, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. At 3:41 a.m., the Austin Police Department responded to a home after receiving a call about a potential disturbance. According to the outlet, the cops said: “We observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”

The Incident Began After Earl’s Wife Allegedly Found Him ‘Naked in Bed With Other Women’

The media outlet reported that Nina said Earl left their house earlier in the day because of an argument about his drinking. After he left the house, Nina logged into the NFL player’s Snapchat account and saw a video of her husband with another woman.

She then used the application to find his location — according to her account of the events that transpired, Earl was at an Airbnb.

When Nina arrived at the house, she apparently “discovered Earl and [Earl’s brother Seth] naked in bed with other women.” According to the report, she then pulled out a 9mm Berreta pistol and put it to the NFL player’s head. Nina stated that she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire.” However, she was “unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber.”

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Earl was able to wrestle the weapon away from his wife. Once the police arrived, Nina was arrested along with two female friends that she brought to the Airbnb with her. She was charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the outlet.

The NFL player was not arrested.

Earl Spoke About the Incident After He Found Out TMZ Received the Police Report

Earl took to Instagram on Wednesday night after he learned that TMZ received the police report. He posted:

In the video, he said:

So my agent just hit me and said that I’m gonna be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina. So, I just want to get ahead of it and I mean it’s really not anybody’s business. Been p***ing me off that it got out but it’s the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about it, just keep us in y’all prayers and stuff like this happens bro. You know we try to live the best lives we possibly can but sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. You know, we been talking, I’m seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers.

READ NEXT: Longtime Rival Daniel Cormier Responds to Jon Jones’ Arrest