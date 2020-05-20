Redskins Rookie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Washington Redskins rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden tested positive for COVID-19, though he has since self-quarantined and is asymptomatic.

“My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed guidelines from health experts,” the rookie said in a statement (via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero).

First Known COVID-19 Patient Drafted?

Gandy-Golden’s positive test came back on March 24 during the pre-draft training and he was fully cleared by April 7. The dates indicate that the Redskins may have knowingly drafted the Liberty star as a recovered COVID-19 patient.

Teams collect so much data on prospects in the pre-draft process. They are able to uncover injuries, past criminal activity and so much more prior to making an investment in a young player. It’s conceivable that the Redskins and other teams knew Gandy-Golden had recovered from COVID-19. Unlike other injuries and sicknesses, we still don’t know the long-term effects of COVID-19, though Washington was willing to take the risk in the fourth-round.

Rams center Brian Allen and Broncos edge rusher Von Miller are the only known active players to have tested positive for the virus.

Liberty’s president Jerry Falwell Jr. alluded to a case on during an appearance on television without mentioning the person by name earlier this offseason, as Pro Football Talk details. Gandy-Golden was the only player drafted from the school.

Some expected Gandy-Golden to be drafted higher than the fourth round, though, with the draft deep at receiver, it’s more than understandable that he fell where he did. The 6’4″ receiver is extremely gifted, albeit raw, and while he could help the team right away, it’s more likely that the club isn’t expecting big things out of AGG in year one.

Washington’s wide receiver group isn’t particularly proven. Cody Latimer, who is the most experienced player at the position, is facing charges stemming from a poker game and may be cut before the season begins. Outside of rising sophomore Terry McLaurin, the pecking order at the position is nowhere near set.

Gandy-Golden Part of Offensive Additions in Draft

Washington picked Young with the No. 2 overall pick and they grabbed linebacker Khaleke Hudson out of Michigan before taking a pair of defensive prospects in the seventh round(safety Kamren Curl, Arkansas/end James Smith-Williams, N.C. State).

Yet, the rest of the draft was all about the offensive. The club selected Antonio Gibson, who explosive athletic capable of playing both running back and wide receiver, with their first pick of the third round.

The Redskins used their fourth-round pick, No. 108 overall, to select a left tackle. Saahdip Charles out of LSU will head to the nation’s capital. Charles will be given a chance to replace Trent Williams, whom the team shipped to California. They picked Gandy-Golden in the fourth-round, following that up by selecting center Keith Ismael out of San Diego State.

The Redskins didn’t own a second-round selection after trading it away to the Colts (Indy could be eyeing wide receivers with the No. 34 overall pick). Washington sent the pick to Indianapolis along with a 2019 second-rounder during last season’s draft. The Skins were able to move up into the back-half of the first round to select Montez Sweat as a result of the deal.

The team dealt away their fifth-rounder (the No. 2 overall pick of the round) in a trade to land Kyle Allen from the Panthers. Allen will be reunited with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who is entering his first season in Washington. Allen started 12 games for Carolina last season, tossing 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his second season in the league.

