Referee Nearly Gets ‘Knocked Out’ During UFC Fight Night [WATCH]

For the third time in a week, the UFC held an event in Jacksonville, Florida. UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris took place on Saturday, May 16, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and during the main card two middleweights squared off. Eryk Anders took on Krzysztof Jotko in a close, back-and-forth battle.

During the first round of their bout, Anders charged at Jotko with multiple strikes, forcing Jotko to retreat backward. However, the action happened so quickly and the referee of the match, Herb Dean, was behind Jotko. Dean quickly got out of the way of Anders’ assault in what was a near-miss incident.

Here is the video via ESPN:

Once Dean got out of the way, UFC color commentator and current lightweight fighter Paul Felder said, “Herb Dean almost got kayoed there.” UFC play-by-play commentator Brendan Fitzgerald said, “Look out for the shrapnel there Herb.”

One UFC fan wrote, “Amazing footwork by Herb.” Another wrote, “He closed to get clapped.”

The fight between the two middleweights went the distance, and Jotko picked up his third victory in a row, winning the bout by unanimous decision. He has won in the UFC nine times since 2013.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Main Card

Heavyweight Bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight Bout: Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Preliminary Card

Welterweight Bout: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight Bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Heavyweight Bout: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

READ NEXT: Greg Hardy Hears Commentator Daniel Cormier at UFC 249, Changes Strategy