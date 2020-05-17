Rory McIlroy’s Wife, Erica Stoll, Wanted to Cut Golfer’s Hair

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll wanted to cut the golfer’s hair while everything was in lockdown, but he declined her offer. McIlroy admitted he was happy that barbershops are now open but did not trust his wife to cut his hair. During an interview with Golf TV, McIlroy showed off his long hair that covered his eyes but noted he was getting a fresh cut before the charity tournament with notable golfers Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff.

“I’m so happy that hairdressers and barbershops have opened again,” McIlroy told Golf TV, via Irish Mirror. “I haven’t let my wife, Erica, anywhere near my hair since this whole thing. It’s under the hat now, but it’s sort of covering my face, so I’m ready for a haircut.”

McIlroy is taking part in the TaylorMade Driving Relief event on Sunday, May 17 along with Fowler, Johnson and Wolff. It is a charity exhibition event just a few weeks before the PGA Tour is set to resume play. McIlroy noted that the last few months has helped him “appreciate the little things.”

“Just been trying to stay as patient as possible,” McIlroy explained to ESPN. “For a tour player to spend this prolonged length of time at home … you’re just trying to find ways to fill your time. I think if anything, just appreciate the little things, the things that we took for granted before this all happened.”

In case you are curious, here is a look at McIlroy’s quarantine look.





Rory & Erica Got Married at Ashford Castle in Ireland in 2017

McIlroy and Stoll got married in a lavish wedding in 2017 at Ashford Castle in Ireland. According to The Independent, the wedding took place on a 350-acre estate with a number of notable guests including Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry and One Direction’s Niall Horan.

Ed Sheeran attended the post-wedding celebration the following day. McIlroy admitted that the couple tried to keep their special day away from the public eye.

“We want to keep it to ourselves as much as we possibly can,” McIlroy told Irish Mirror. “Erica loves Ireland. It’s very similar to the place where she grew up, in Rochester, upstate New York, where it’s also very green and leafy.”

Rory Calls Erica a “Calming Presence” in His Life

McIlroy has emphasized on several occasions that his wife gives him a different perspective on life. The couple met when Stoll was working on the PGA Tour. During a 2015 interview with The Independent, McIlroy described Stoll as having a “calming presence” in his life.

“For me, Erica brings such a level of normality to everything,” McIlroy noted. “She has a calming presence, a sereneness and that’s not just on me; it is noticeable in any company. She never wants to be the center of attention and is always very comfortable in the background.”

McIlroy is also calmed by the fact that the PGA Tour is resuming play. It sounds like McIlroy will once again be playing in style with a new hair cut after successfully avoiding Stoll’s attempts to trim it while most of the barbershops were closed.