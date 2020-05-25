Seahawks’ Russell Wilson ‘Most Underrated’ NFL QB Reveals Tiki Barber

Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson’s a seven-tim pro bowler and a Super Bowl champion and according to one football authority, like Rodney Dangerfield, Wilson gets no respect.

CBS Sports Radio host and NFL legend, Tiki Barber appeared on today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast and explained why he feels that Russell Wilson is supremely underrated.

We also discussed the Seahawks‘ chances this season, the San Francisco 49ers and a few other tidbits like comparisons between Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari.

Check out my notes from our dialogue below:



Tiki Barber on the Seattle Seahawks this upcoming season:

“At the end of the day, a team that has a quarterback who interestingly never gotten a MVP vote, but is always in the MVP conversation; I mean, it’s baffling the disrespect that Russell Wilson gets. Maybe the most underrated quarterback in the NFL these days. But a team that has a Russell Wilson – who is always going to find a way to create and make plays happen, has a chance in the NFL. So I like their team, I like that they’ve built their offensive line a little bit, their run game has always been a big part of it; but more importantly Pete Carroll, he’s a chameleon. No matter what happens with his team, how the team evolves and changes around him, he keeps that college feel. It’s hard to do in the NFL because it’s a bunch of grown men making big boy money and you try to keep them feeling collegiate – we’re all in this together type of thing. It’s not about I gotta go get mine; we’re all in this together. And it stems from Russell Wilson obviously, but it’s also Pete Carroll and how he manages the team and allows them to have some independent autonomy. It was famous when they won the Super Bowl with that defense. They were vicious with each other. You forget that they were vicious with the opponents but they were vicious with each other and they let it all hash out on the practice field, or in the meeting rooms so there was never unfed acrimony and so much of that is leadership. So given Russell, given Pete Carroll, I like where they sit; the challenge is just like the NFC East is a tough division, the NFC West is REALLY tough, because Arizona’s coming; the Rams have been good for the last couple of years, I think the Rams may take a step back; San Francisco was in the Super Bowl last year, they have good talent… the NFC West is going to be one of the tougher divisions in football this year.”



Tiki Barber on a parallel between Pete Carroll and John Calipari:

“I never thought of that, but that is a great analogy because, Coach Cal is the same way; like he’s no b.s. He’s just going to tell you, ‘I’m going to pit you and whoever you’re competing against. The best men are going to play. I don’t care what your status is, it’s all about the team and winning. If you lose, or lose out, you’re still going to be a great contributor for us’ … it’s hard to do that because egos start to take over, especially on the professional level. I think Cal has been so successful on the college level, because he can employ that; and if you lose out and you have a bad attitude then you’re going to be the twelfth man on the bench. And so you know at Kentucky that you can be the sixth man, you’re going to play about 15 minutes a game, it’s not like you’re going to play 2 minutes a game, so he’s been really good at dividing up his talent, his tiers of talent and making them ALL feel important. And that’s what Pete Carroll does as well.”