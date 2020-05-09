Difficulty of Seahawks’ Schedule Revealed by Key Fact

The Seahawks open up their season in Atlanta which is a sign of things to come for their 2020 schedule. Seattle will travel an estimated 30,000 miles during the 2020 regular season which is the most of any NFL team, per ESPN’s Brian Burke. Here is a look at the travel chart with the top three teams all residing in the NFC West.

Most travel miles for 2020 pic.twitter.com/zr6uaRpG41 — Brian Burke (@bburkeESPN) May 8, 2020

In addition to Atlanta, the Seahawks’ road trips include Miami, Buffalo, New Jersey (Jets), Philadelphia and Washington. The Seahawks’ bye comes early in the season in Week 6 meaning the brunt of their schedule will go straight into the postseason. Early on in the Pete Carroll era, there was a stigma associated with 10 a.m. Pacific kickoffs but this is no longer the case.

“Seahawks went 5-0 in 10 am starts last year,” The Seattle Times Bob Condotta tweeted.

The Seahawks will have to make a habit of winning on the road as two of their final three games will be away from CenturyLink Field. Seattle has a balanced first month of the season with an even split between home and away games. They do have their two longest road trips of the season in Week 1 (Atlanta) and Week 4 (Miami).

The Seahawks Have 4 Primetime Games on the 2020 Schedule

The Seahawks will play at least four primetime games this upcoming season. Seattle’s first marquee matchup comes in Week 2 against the Tom Brady-less Patriots on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks additional nationally televised primetime games include the Vikings (Week 5), Cardinals (Week 11) and Eagles (Week 12). Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs expressed his excitement about the upcoming schedule.

“We lit lit! …4 prime time games for sure with the possibility of my more! What more can you ask for? @Seahawks,” Diggs noted in a series of tweets.

The 49ers host the Seahawks in Week 17 in a rematch of last year’s epic Sunday Night Football matchup. It would not be a surprise if this game was once again for the division and is flexed to give Seattle its fifth primetime contest.

Carroll Estimates That NFL Players Need at Least 6 Weeks to Prepare for the Season

The NFL released the schedule despite the entire sports world remaining up in the air as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While there are contingency plans that have been discussed, the NFL has been adamant that signs point to the season starting as scheduled even if it looks a bit different.

The Seahawks have been conducting their offseason virtually with the start date of training camp remaining up in the air. Carroll estimates that players would need about six weeks to prepare to withstand an NFL season.

“That’s a really good question, because that’s going to be a very big issue,” Carroll noted, per The News Tribune. “ I know that our guys need six weeks of work to get rolling, and that’s what the league has always allowed us. A couple weeks, then four (preseason) games—it takes a full five, six weeks in camp. …Without an intense offseason, with competition and guys working against each other and all of that, I don’t know. We’re going to have to just figure it out. We won’t know until after we see the results of what happens.”

Here is a look at the Seahawks upcoming schedule.

Seahawks Schedule 2020: Dates & Times