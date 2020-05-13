10 Best Slacklines for Kids Stuck at Home

Your kids are most likely home right now and looking for ways to get really physical. A slackline for kids can help them improve balance, build core strength, increase fitness, and make for hours of fun play without ever leaving your backyard.
Because a slackline will push their bravery and wits at first, it’s a great way to introduce them to the idea of zip lines, climbing walls, and other sports that involve both mental and physical strength.
1. DreamReality 50 Foot Ninja Slackline CoursePrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Most obstacles and accessories of any
- Highest weight limit of those reviewed
- Two inch wide woven slackline converts to ninja line
- Great for adults as well as kids
- Quite expensive
- Poor instructions
- Actual line length is 42 feet
Whether you’re ready as a family to face a serious slackline, one that extends 50 feet is going present a challenge whether you’re kid or adult. This slackline kit goes so much further though because it comes with ten obstacles and accessories to transform it into a wicked ninja line as well. The two inch wide slackline can handle from 440 to 660 pounds, so we’re talking serious safety here, no matter your age.
The obstacles can be adjusted to make spacing easier at first and more challenging later. You’ll also get a quality ratchet that can and should be one of your key must-haves. Obstacles include a swivel wheel along with a bonus swivel wheel, three gymnastic rings, two monkey fists, two monkey bars, and a rope ladder.
This kit features adjustable nylon straps with buckles, locking delta clips, tree protectors, and a carrying bag to take your fun wherever you go. Slacklines are great for improving posture and overall conditioning, per the experts at HopOn Slacklines.
Find more DreamReality 50 Foot Ninja Slackline Course information and reviews here.
2. Slackers 36 Foot Ninjaline KitPrice: $225.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seven high quality obstacles that can be endlessly rearranged
- High strength slackline converts into a ninja line
- Strong enough for kids and adults up to 250 pounds
- More expensive than some
- Not as many obstacles as others
- Obstacle grips seem too slippery
If you’re looking to transform your backyard into the coolest fun spot, the Slackers Ninja Line is an awesome step in that direction. This 36 foot line is two inch wide durable nylon weave and features 14 pockets for setting up the seven included obstacles. The slackline can handle up to 250 pounds, so it’s a good fitness option for most adults as well as kids. The actual line length, once set up, is 28 feet.
This kit comes with two gym rings made of steel with an ABS textured grip, two monkey fist knots made of UV resistant nylon rope, two 16 inch birch monkey bars, and a traverse ring to allow two-handed jump movement down the line. This kit comes with thorough and easy to understand set up instructions so you can get your little warriors into training mode right away.
Find more Slackers 36 Foot Ninjaline Kit information and reviews here.
3. Outdoor Again Ninja Warrior Obstacle CoursePrice: $149.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with eight high quality adjustable obstacles
- 250 pound weight capacity fits most kids and adults
- Different obstacle options than other sets
- High quality webbing
- Requires at least one sturdy tree for set up
- No additional accessories available at this time
- More expensive than some
If you often refer to your kids as monkeys, they might love this Outdoor Ninja monkey line that is made with active kids in mind. This 55 foot slackline comes with eight obstacles that you can adjust on the fly to make this obstacle course more difficult. You’ll like the 110% money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied, and we like that this company donates a day’s meals for a child to the United Nations World Food Programme. That just feels good right about now.
You’ll get two hanging monkey bars plus one long monkey bar, one traverse ring, one monkey triangle hold, one monkey spinner wheel and one monkey netting ladder to go with your line. This line has a maximum recommended weight of 250 pounds, so many adults can play on it too.
Find more Outdoor Again Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course information and reviews here.
4. Jugader Slackline 50 Foot Ninja LinePrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for developing fitness and agility
- Slackline plus a ninja line with obstacles
- Obstacles can be moved to increase difficulty
- Complete kit that's easy to set up
- Not enough obstacles for a 50 foot line
- Requires sizeable trees
- 50 foot line is takes up a lot of space
The Jugader Slackline Ninja Line offers 50 feet of fun and challenge for kids. With a lower slackline and an upper ninja line, it has obstacles that can be spaced to make the experience more challenging as kids improve their skills. A six stair rope ladder allows kids to get set up and start with stability as they begin their backyard adventure.
This slackline kit comes with everything you’ll need to get their aerial obstacle course set. It includes one ninja line, one slackline, two twin-gear ratchets to make tightening a breeze, one rope ladder, two gymnastic rings, three monkey bars, two nylon rope knots, four tree protectors, ten metal connectors and a handy storage bag to keep everything nicely contained when the set isn’t in use.
This would be a terrific activity for any family with kids as it can hold up to 250 pounds and each obstacle can handle up to 160 pounds. If you’ve got a tomboy on your hands, she’d love this as a gift.
Find more Jugader Slackline 50 Foot Ninja Line information and reviews here.
5. Trailblaze Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for KidsPrice: $138.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Converts from slackline to ninja line
- Nine high quality obtacles with strong rope holds
- Includes extra buckles to add more obstacles
- Need very strong trees for set up
- Obstacles can be hard to space properly
- Ratchet isn't as sturdy as some
When you’re looking for flexibility, customization, and a one year money-back guarantee, the Trailblaze Slackline Kit might be exactly what you had in mind. Use it as a slackline or convert it into a ninja line with all the obstacles that equal fun. When you’re looking for outdoor toys this set is so much more than a toy, as it builds mental skills like confidence, plus physical strength.
This set comes with a high-quality 50 foot slackline plus all the obstacles that can take your kids plenty of time to master, whether they want to be a warrior or a ninja. You’ll get a super-strong twin gear ratchet, extra-large tree protectors, a seat swing, and nine movable obstacles including three gymnastic rings, three fist holds, and two monkey bars, plus 13 safety strap buckles and delta rings, along with a carrying bag and an instruction manual.
You can also add to this line with a hanging wheel that spins and challenges kids of all ages.
Find more Trailblaze Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids information and reviews here.
6. Exposed Gear 60 Foot Slackline KitPrice: $85.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slackline plus a training line for upper body work
- Challenging 60 foot length
- High quality ratchet for smooth tensioning
- Instructions are lacking
- Ratchet can be unreliable
- Some shipping issues reported
Are you looking for a slackline kit that’s more in line with your older kids’ needs and abilities? This kit from Exposed Gear features a challenging 60 foot slackline as well as a 60 foot training line with arm trainers to help build upper body strength and balance. The multi-weave webbing has just the right amount of stretch and is smooth and a top-quality ratchet makes for smooth tensioning.
This slackline can accommodate both kids and most adults as it can hold more than 300 pounds. Eight foot long ratchet straps fit around larger trees making the line both safe and stable. This kit includes everything you’ll need to get set up – the slackline and training line, ERGO ratchet, ratchet protector, arm trainer, two tree guards, a carrying bag to set up anywhere, and full instructions.
This set is built to be weather resistant so you can leave it set up over longer periods of time than others. Since it takes some practice to get down your technique, especially if you’re an adult or teen looking to get a full-body workout, we’d recommend this Falcon Guide: How to Slackline!: A Comprehensive Guide To Rigging And Walking Techniques For Tricklines, Longlines, And Highlines.
Find more Exposed Gear 60 Foot Slackline Kit information and reviews here.
7. American Ninja Warrior 40′ Deluxe Ninja LinePrice: $119.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with nine obstacles for use as a ninja line
- Converts to a slackline with east
- Strong steel and resin obstacles are built to last
- Includes a carrying bag and gym chalk ball
- Must be used either as a slackline or as a ninja line
- Actual line is only 34 feet and requires an extension to lengthen it
- Obstacles take time to set up and space properly
If your family loves the challenge and competition of American Ninja Warrior on television, you’re going to love having your own challenge course at home to keep the kids active and to give you a full-body workout as well. This dual-purpose kit from American Ninja Warrior features a top quality slackline that can instantly transform to a ninja line when elevated.
This set-up includes the 40 foot slackline along with a powder coated six foot ratchet system, plus nine obstacles including one nylon rope knot, one steel T-bar, two steel monkey bar holds, three steel gym rings with ABS textured grips, one poly-resin ninja ball, and one ninja cone. All these are great for building upper body strength. This system can handle up to 250 pounds, which means parents and kids can get in on the action.
This system was built with safety in mind. All the obstacles include 6,000 pound capacity steel hanging delta safety clips and use either UV resistant nylon rope with safety buckle attachments or UV resistant webbing straps.
Just imagine the fun you could set up with a backyard water slide at the end of this line!
Find more American Ninja Warrior 40' Deluxe Ninja Line information and reviews here.
8. Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for KidsPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Kid friendly kit with many options
- Ten fun accessories included
- 50 foot line
- Not geared for adult use
- Instructions aren't the best
- Wooden elements not weather resistant
This awesome obstacle course for kids has a 50 foot ninja slackline, along with obstacles including gymnastic rings – both triangle and round, monkey bar holds, and monkey fists. But it has a few things others don’t, including a net, high-quality swing, and bonus grip tape.
The Ninja slackline kit is impressively flexible, allowing you to move obstacles as far apart or close together as your kids need. You can switch it up as they progress in skills and bravery. This kit allows your kids to practice on the slackline or use it as a ninja line, which gives them lots of fitness options while they’re at home.
This set is really geared toward kids only versus allowing adult use as well.
Find more Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course for Kids information and reviews here.
9. Sunny & Fun Portable 50 Foot Ninja SlacklinePrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highest weight limit of any reviewed
- Comes with seven different obstacles that can be moved to create more challenge
- Can be both a slackline and a ninja line
- More than one kid can play on the line at the same time
- Slackline doesn't always stay tight
- Fewer obstacles than other 50 foot lines
- May be too difficult for smaller children
If you’ve got a big yard with some big sturdy trees, you can make your kids’ playground the envy of the neighborhood with the Sunny & Fun 50 foot slackline/ninja line. Better yet, this kit has the highest weight load rating of any we’ve looked at – up to 800 pounds! That means your kids can compete on the obstacles more than one at a time, and the parents can get into the fun as well.
Seven adjustable obstacles can be moved further and further apart to create more difficult challenges. With two monkey bars, three monkey fists, and two gymnastics rings, this kit also has a heavy-duty nylon woven slackline and ratchet. You’ll also get two tree protectors, a ladder, and a cool carry bag so you can set up while you’re camping too.
When it comes to both grownup and kid fitness, slacklines are terrific for improving your balance say the experts at VeryWellFit.
Another addition to your family fun park in the yard that’s always worthwhile for everyone is a great above ground pool.
Find more Sunny & Fun Portable 50 Foot Ninja Slackline information and reviews here.
10. Playzone-fit Balance Blox SlacklinePrice: $168.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five foot lines that are low to the ground
- Ideal for toddlers and smaller children to improve balance
- Can be used indoors or outside
- Weight limit is questionable
- Not good for older kids
- Line buckles under heavier kids
While slacklines seem like they’re only for bigger kids and adults, you can help your toddlers and smaller kids get all the mental and physical benefits of slacklining with this Playzone-Fit Slackline Quad Toy. This cool quad can help to improve balance and concentration for kids up to 125 pounds. It comes with four corner blocks that connect to four 5 foot slacklines, and all the instructions for assembly.
While most slacklines represent some fall risk, this clever option is so close to the ground you won’t likely have to worry about serious injuries. Despite the material that says it’s good for kids up to 125 pounds, this really is best for toddlers and kids under 6 years old.
Find more Playzone-fit Balance Blox Slackline information and reviews here.
Why Are Slacklines So Popular?
Slacklines are the ultimate cross-training tool according to this report from the Spokesman-Review. But they are also seriously fun. While they may have started out as the supreme new fitness tool for adults, they've transformed into a great play and fitness option for kids too.
Slacklines that can be converted into ninja lines allow kids to practice a variety of skill building activities with slightly more safety involved.
What Is a Ninja Line?
While slacklines are balanced on, ninja lines, sometimes called monkey lines, offer obstacles that kids can hang from like a monkey. They include hanging monkey bars, monkey fists (aka. knots), gymnastic rings and triangles, nets, ladders, spinning wheels, and more.
Ninja lines allow kids to develop strength and agility, while building on their focus and determination. Plus they're just downright fun! According to this article in the Chicago Tribune, most kids are dying to become ninjas, making these outdoor obstacle courses are the perfect way to train.
Why Should I Get a Slackline for Kids?
Slacklines help kids to improve focus per RunWildMyChild. But did you also know they can help prevent injuries and rehab injuries too? These outdoor obstacle courses are an easy sell for your kids, who will just think they're having fun. Only you, as the parents, will know they're much more than that.
With everyone spending so much time at home, these slacklines and ninja lines can get your kids outdoors and away from their screens and devices, and you'll benefit from watching and learning with them.
See Also:
