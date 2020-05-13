10 Best Slacklines for Kids Stuck at Home

Because a slackline will push their bravery and wits at first, it’s a great way to introduce them to the idea of zip lines , climbing walls, and other sports that involve both mental and physical strength.

Your kids are most likely home right now and looking for ways to get really physical. A slackline for kids can help them improve balance, build core strength, increase fitness, and make for hours of fun play without ever leaving your backyard.

Why Are Slacklines So Popular?

Slacklines are the ultimate cross-training tool according to this report from the Spokesman-Review. But they are also seriously fun. While they may have started out as the supreme new fitness tool for adults, they've transformed into a great play and fitness option for kids too.

Slacklines that can be converted into ninja lines allow kids to practice a variety of skill building activities with slightly more safety involved.

What Is a Ninja Line?

While slacklines are balanced on, ninja lines, sometimes called monkey lines, offer obstacles that kids can hang from like a monkey. They include hanging monkey bars, monkey fists (aka. knots), gymnastic rings and triangles, nets, ladders, spinning wheels, and more.

Ninja lines allow kids to develop strength and agility, while building on their focus and determination. Plus they're just downright fun! According to this article in the Chicago Tribune, most kids are dying to become ninjas, making these outdoor obstacle courses are the perfect way to train.

Why Should I Get a Slackline for Kids?

Slacklines help kids to improve focus per RunWildMyChild. But did you also know they can help prevent injuries and rehab injuries too? These outdoor obstacle courses are an easy sell for your kids, who will just think they're having fun. Only you, as the parents, will know they're much more than that.

With everyone spending so much time at home, these slacklines and ninja lines can get your kids outdoors and away from their screens and devices, and you'll benefit from watching and learning with them.

