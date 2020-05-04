‘Last Dance’ Reveals What Michael Jordan Really Thought of Kobe Bryant

It was the 1998 NBA All-Star Game in New York City, what was expected to be the last for Bulls star Michael Jordan. In the locker room before the game, sitting with the rest of the East squad, Jordan was discussing the performance of Kobe Bryant, who was then a 19-year-old sixth man for the Lakers, averaging 17.9 points.

Speaking to Tim Hardaway, Jordan said, “That little Laker boy is going to take everybody one-on-one.”

As others chimed in, Jordan mimicked Bryant’s mindset. “I’m gonna make this s— happen. I’m gonna make this a one-on-one game.”

When another East team member commented about Bryant missing four straight shots but continuing to shoot, Jordan said, “After the first four attempts? If I was his teammate, I wouldn’t pass him the f—–g ball! You want this ball again, brother, you better rebound.”

The footage, aired Sunday in the ESPN 10-part documentary, “The Last Dance,” is pure gold for fans of 1990s basketball—Jordan chattering with Tim Hardaway, Reggie Miller, Penny Hardaway, Larry Bird (then the coach of the Pacers).

Bryant, who had been voted in by fans as a starter, wound up with 18 points in the game, on 7-for-16 shooting. He spent the fourth quarter on the bench, though, with a towel over his head, drawing questions as to why coach West All-Star coach George Karl did not put him back into the game to duel with Jordan. Bryant played only 22 minutes.

Jordan, regularly going at Bryant during the game, scored 23 points with 8 assists and 6 rebounds in 32 minutes. He was 10-for-18 from the field.

Jordan Had Been Suffering From the ‘Flu’

Jordan had been feeling ill before that game, having missed All-Star practice with the flu. He also missed the league-mandated interview sessions and incurred at $10,000 fine from the league for doing so (this was a common occurrence for him on All-Star weekend). According to a report at the time, league physician John Hefferon examined Jordan and said he had a 101-degree fever.

The league released a statement a day before the game saying, “(Jordan) wants to play in the N.B.A. All-Star Game tomorrow, but a decision on his status will not be made until tomorrow.”

There was some suspicion about just how sick Jordan was and whether he was just recovering from a raucous weekend. He had been golfing in Las Vegas with Charles Barkley on the Thursday before the game and did not fly to New York until Saturday. He said he planned to play another 18 holes on Friday but was too ill.

“I had to quit,” said Jordan, according to reports at the time. “Flying over Chicago I started to feel a little better. I almost stopped in Chicago and said forget about it. But I came anyway because my family is here. I spent the whole day in bed. I couldn’t get up and play.”

After the game, Jordan was complimentary of Bryant.

“It was fun,” said Jordan. “I was trying to fend him off as much as I could. He came at me pretty early. If I see someone that’s maybe sick or whatever you’ve got to attack him. I like his attitude.”

‘He’s Like My Big Brother’

While Jordan was prickly toward Bryant among his fellow East teammates, he was much more encouraging to Bryant in private.

Bryant was interviewed for the documentary before his death in a helicopter crash in January. He talked about how open Jordan was to helping him in his career.

“It was a rough couple of years for me coming into the league,” Bryant says. “‘Cause at the time the league was so much older. It’s not as young as is is today. So nobody was really thinking much of me. I was the kid that shot a bunch of airballs, you know what I mean? And at that point Michael provided a lot of guidance for me. Like, I had a question about shooting his turnaround shot, so I asked him about it. And he gave me a great, detailed answer. But on top of that he said, ‘If you never need anything, give me a call.’ “He’s like my big brother. I truly hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one, or fans saying, ‘Hey, Kobe, you’d beat Michael one-on-one.’ I feel like, no, what you get from me is from him. I don’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me so much great advice.”

