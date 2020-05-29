TaylorMade Drivers: 7 Best Golf Clubs

The SIM Driver is the first of three clubs in the TaylorMade Shape in Motion series for 2020, along with the SIM Max and SIM Max D. It produces very low spin and features a movable weight, unlike the other two models. All three of the SIM Series TaylorMade Drivers made Golf Digest’s Hot List Gold club for 2020.

The driver, which is used by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, features somes of TM’s newest technology, so let’s take a look.

Asymmetric Sole Shape & Inertia Generator: Promotes faster clubhead speed for better ball speeds and more distance. The rear weight supplied a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.

Speed Injected: The clubhead is calibrated to the maximum limit for extreme ball speeds across the entire face.

Sliding Weight Technology & Adjustable Loft Sleeve: Allows you to get a customs settings to cater to your swing, such as trajectory, face angle, and flight bias. You can change the loft +/- 2 degrees and draw/fade bias +/- 20 yards.

Twist Face: This helps with forgiveness as the face was built with corrective angles to promote straighter shots even on off-center shots.

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance.

Inverted Cone Technology: This expands the Coefficient of Restituion (COR) in the face for a larger sweet spot and more forgiveness on miss-hits.

The SIM Driver has a 460cc head size and a midsize face.

