TaylorMade Drivers: 7 Best Golf Clubs

TaylorMade drivers are wildly popular all over the world, on both the professional and weekend warrior circuits.
The cutting-edge technology has taken TM’s clubs to the top of the golfing industry and there are drivers available for players of all skills levels. And we’ve come up with a list of some of their most popular and effective drivers, so whether you’re a scratch golfer or new to the game, you’ll be sure to find something to your liking.
Our Review
The SIM Driver is the first of three clubs in the TaylorMade Shape in Motion series for 2020, along with the SIM Max and SIM Max D. It produces very low spin and features a movable weight, unlike the other two models. All three of the SIM Series TaylorMade Drivers made Golf Digest’s Hot List Gold club for 2020.
The driver, which is used by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, features somes of TM’s newest technology, so let’s take a look.
Asymmetric Sole Shape & Inertia Generator: Promotes faster clubhead speed for better ball speeds and more distance. The rear weight supplied a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.
Speed Injected: The clubhead is calibrated to the maximum limit for extreme ball speeds across the entire face.
Sliding Weight Technology & Adjustable Loft Sleeve: Allows you to get a customs settings to cater to your swing, such as trajectory, face angle, and flight bias. You can change the loft +/- 2 degrees and draw/fade bias +/- 20 yards.
Twist Face: This helps with forgiveness as the face was built with corrective angles to promote straighter shots even on off-center shots.
Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance.
Inverted Cone Technology: This expands the Coefficient of Restituion (COR) in the face for a larger sweet spot and more forgiveness on miss-hits.
The SIM Driver has a 460cc head size and a midsize face.
The TaylorMade SIM Max Driver features much of the same technology as the SIM, but has a larger face size (8 percent bigger) and provides mid launch and spin.
Used by Dustin Johnson, the fifth-ranked player in the world, the club has a 460cc head and is all about speed, distance, and forgiveness.
Just like the SIM, the SIM Max has the following technology:
Asymmetric Sole Shape & Inertia Generator: Promotes faster clubhead speed for better ball speeds and more distance. The rear weight supplied a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.
Speed Injected: The clubhead is calibrated to the maximum limit for extreme ball speeds across the entire face.
Thru-Slot Speed Pocket & Twist Face: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance. while the Twist Face provides forgiveness on off-center shots thanks to the the innovative corrective angles.
Inverted Cone Technology: This expands the Coefficient of Restituion (COR) in the face for a larger sweet spot and more forgiveness on miss-hits.
If you’re a player who needs help getting golf balls off the ground on tee shots, the TaylorMade SIM Max D has the highest launch angle and largest face of the of the SIM models. When it comes to TaylorMade drivers, the SIM Max D is one of the easiest to hit and is great for beginners.
Like the previous two models, the SIM Max D has an Asymmetric Sole Shape, Inertia Generator, Speed Injection, Twist Face, Adjustable Loft Sleeve (+/- 2 degrees), Thru-Slot Speed Pocket, and Inverted Cone Technology.
What’s unique to the SIM Max D is the built-in draw bias, which has additional mass in the clubhead which is designed to help golfers who tend to slice (for right-handers).
The previous models of the headlining TaylorMade drivers are the M5 and M6. The TM M6 was named to Golf Digest’s 2019 Hot List, garnering Gold status, thanks to the innovative technology and playability.
It has a large 460cc head, which features Speed Injected Technology, a Twist Face, an aerodynamic sole with “Inertia Generator,” and Hammerhead 2.0. We’ll break down what each does below:
Speed Injected Technology & Twist Face: The Twist Face technology gives the face a curved angle, so when you have an off-center hit, the face is designed to reduce side spin for straighter, more controlled shots. Then the Speed Injected technology was added. It is designed to optimize the “Coefficient of Restitution” — or COR — so you can get the maximize distance based on your swing speed. The combination of these pushes the legal limits. In other words, it has an extremely “hot” face.
Inertia Generator: The aerodynamic head is designed to increase club speed for extra distance and the “Inertia Generator” stores 46 grams of weight low and back so there’s plenty of forgiveness.
Hammerhead 2.0: The flexible Hammerhead 2.0 slot helps produce a larger sweet spot and helps on miss-hits.
The TaylorMade M6 has a low launch angle for less spin and more distance.
The M6 D-Type has a built-in draw bias for those who tend to slice (for right-handers) and are looking for straighter drives off the tee. This makes the face angle seem more open at address and closed on impact.
The TaylorMade M5 was also a 2019 Hot List Gold winner by Golf Digest and is quite similar to the M6.
While the M5 and M6 share much of the same features like the Speed Injected Twist Face and Hammerhead 2.0, there are a few differences, with the biggest coming in the shape and technology in the club heads.
The M6 has the aerodynamic head with the “Inertia Generator” while the M5 has the Inverse T-Track. They are both 460cc, but the M5 has two 10 gram weights which can be moved along the track so you can get the perfect spin and trajectory by changing the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and Center of Gravity (CG).
If you’re in the market for a high-quality club at a bargain price, then the TaylorMade RBZ Black is one of the better options, especially if you’re new to the game.
You can get the club in both left- and right-handed styles as well as in Regular, Stiff, and Senior flex and 9.5 or 10.5 degree loft. Only one shaft is available — a premium matrix White tie 55 — but you’re probably not going to mind it.
Now let’s get the technology. It has a massive 460cc titanium head that makes it very playable and easy-to-hit. And when coupled with the Satin Black detailed finish, you’ll be certain to have a much better visual at address — something that is vital to consistent and confident swings. Other top features include an Ultralite Titanium core, which promotes higher launch and better control, and TM’s Speed Pocket, which also helps with launch while reducing spin for extra distance.
Another cool highlight is the adjustable loft sleeve which allows to set a position catered to your swing. The RBZ Black Driver also has a TaylorMade textured black/gold grip and a headcover. It’s certainly a club you won’t regret having in your bag, especially at that price.
The TaylorMade M2 Driver is from 2017, but it’s still highly playable thanks to its still-relevant technology and won’t do a ton of damage to your bank account.
Made for distance and forgiveness, the M2 is highlighted by Geocoustic Technology and a flexible Speed Pocket.
Geocoustic Technology: This combines geometric shaping and acoustical engineering which combine to form a forgiving design and provide excellent sound on contact. The sunken sole portion of the clubhead keeps the Center of Gravity (CG) low for an launch angle and more forgiveness.
Speed Pocket Technology: Extra flexible, it’s designed to increase clubhead speeds and in turn faster balls and speeds and greater distance.
Adjustable Loft Sleeve: This 4 degree aluminum loft speed can be changed into 12 different positions.
Six-Layer Carbon Crown: The crown couples with a lightweight titanium body saves more weight for faster all-around speeds.
