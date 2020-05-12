TaylorMade Irons: 9 Best Golf Club Sets for All Players

Patented, original technology highlight the TaylorMade SIM Max Irons, a 2020 Golf Digest Hot List Gold recipient for Game-Improvement Irons.

This set features a combination of irons and hybrids, of which you can choose from two configurations. All clubs have senior flex lightweight graphite shafts.

Here’s a look at some of TaylorMade’s technology in the SIM (Shape in Motion) MAX irons:

Speed Bridge: This supports the topline of the iron, resulting in extra distance and forgiveness with improved sound and feel.

ECHO Damping System: Designed to eliminate vibration and provide better feel on contact.

Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This maximizes club face flexibility to increase ball speed while providing forgiveness on off-center shots.

Progressive Inverted Cone Technology: Engineered for maximum accuracy and is unique to each iron in the set.

Other highlights include a 17 percent thinner face from the previous model for added ball speeds and forgiveness, a low center of gravity (CG) for higher launch angles and ball flight, and a head shape that promotes better turf interaction.

If you like to use easy-to-hit hybrid clubs, then take a look at the TM SIM MAX Iron/Combo Set, which includes your choice of hybrid configurations — 3, 4, or 5 — to replace those irons.

Having trouble getting to the course or just want the ability to practice anytime you’d like in the privacy of your own home? Then check out our picks for the best golf simulators on the market today and take your game to the next level.