TaylorMade Irons: 9 Best Golf Club Sets for All Players

TaylorMade irons are widely regarded as some of the best in the world, used by both PGA pros and Average Joes. They’ve taken technology to new heights, and over the years their clubs have been as consistent as they come.

And we’ve broken down two handfuls of TM’s best-selling sets, including players irons, game-improvement irons, and super game-improvement irons, so there’s something for everyone. Take a look and see which is the right set for you!

And these are just the irons sets, so check out our picks for the top TaylorMade Golf Bags if you’re in the market for a new one.

What are the Most Forgiving TaylorMade Irons for Beginners?

From their construction and technology standpoint and the fact they fall into the super game-improvement category, the SIM Max OS model are likely most the most forgiving TaylorMade irons available.

In fact, they garnered Gold status in the 2020 edition of Gold Digest's Hot List, so they're very well-respected in the golf world.

The SIM Max OS Irons are aimed for high-handicap golfers. The players usually need the most help when it comes to accuracy and forgiveness as they tend to hit more shots off-center on contact. The OS stands for over-sized, so there's a larger sweet spot and more forgiveness across the entire face.

A draw bias has been built into each club. This provides a bit of a draw for those who have the tendency to slice (for right-handers).

Other technology aimed at improving forgiveness are the Speed Bridge, which supports the topline of the iron to help provide extra distance and accuracy and the thin face (8 percent more than the previous model, the M6) that maximizes balls speeds and forgiveness.

Not only are you getting a more forgiving club, but they're also designed to give you optimal launch and spin, other skills you need to gain confidence.

And if you're someone who prefers the easy-to-hit hybrid golf clubs over longer irons, then take a look at the TaylorMade SIM Max OS Combo Set, which gives the option of selecting a few rescue clubs instead of the 4 and/or 5 irons.

