TaylorMade Irons: 9 Best Golf Club Sets for All Players

TaylorMade irons are widely regarded as some of the best in the world, used by both PGA pros and Average Joes. They’ve taken technology to new heights, and over the years their clubs have been as consistent as they come.
And we’ve broken down two handfuls of TM’s best-selling sets, including players irons, game-improvement irons, and super game-improvement irons, so there’s something for everyone. Take a look and see which is the right set for you!
And these are just the irons sets, so check out our picks for the top TaylorMade Golf Bags if you’re in the market for a new one.
Our Review
Patented, original technology highlight the TaylorMade SIM Max Irons, a 2020 Golf Digest Hot List Gold recipient for Game-Improvement Irons.
This set features a combination of irons and hybrids, of which you can choose from two configurations. All clubs have senior flex lightweight graphite shafts.
Here’s a look at some of TaylorMade’s technology in the SIM (Shape in Motion) MAX irons:
Speed Bridge: This supports the topline of the iron, resulting in extra distance and forgiveness with improved sound and feel.
ECHO Damping System: Designed to eliminate vibration and provide better feel on contact.
Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This maximizes club face flexibility to increase ball speed while providing forgiveness on off-center shots.
Progressive Inverted Cone Technology: Engineered for maximum accuracy and is unique to each iron in the set.
Other highlights include a 17 percent thinner face from the previous model for added ball speeds and forgiveness, a low center of gravity (CG) for higher launch angles and ball flight, and a head shape that promotes better turf interaction.
If you like to use easy-to-hit hybrid clubs, then take a look at the TM SIM MAX Iron/Combo Set, which includes your choice of hybrid configurations — 3, 4, or 5 — to replace those irons.
If you’re a high-handicap golfer and looking for TaylorMade irons, the SIM Max OS Clubs are some of the easiest to hit and have garnered Gold status for Super Game-Improvement Irons by Golf Digest in 2020.
These are very similar to the SIM Max Irons, yet they feature an oversized (OS) shape. This creates a larger sweet spot and extra forgiveness across the entire face. And you won’t sacrifice any distance thanks to the technology.
Speed Bridge: This is more refined than the previous model and results in more distance with improved sound and feel.
ECHO Damping System: This helps limit vibration and promote better feel on contact.
Speed Pocket: This maximizes club face flexibility to increase ball speed, while providing extra forgiveness even on miss-hits.
Progressive Inverted Cone Technology: Each club in the set has a unique design to provide pinpoint accuracy from every iron — long and short.
The SIM Max OS irons have an 8 percent thinner face than its previous model (M6 — more on those later) that helps with ball speeds, distance, and accuracy, a wide sole for excellent turf interaction, and a low, back center of gravity (CG) for higher launch and more consistent ball flight.
If you prefer to carry hybrids in your bag and you still want this extra forgiving style, the TaylorMade SIM Max OS Iron/Hybrid Combo Set could be what you need.
If you’re a good player looking for some extra distance, the TaylorMade p790 Irons will do just that, as they are a Gold winner of Gold Digest’s Hot List for Players-Distance Irons.
Like all TaylorMade Irons, the P790s include some innovative technology designed to take your iron game to another level.
SpeedFoam: This very light urethane foam is injected into the clubhead which helps promote faster speeds and better feel on contact.
Forged Hollow Body Construction: This is a thin forged 4140 precision-milled face and carbon steel body for greater distance and forgiveness.
Low Profile Tungsten Weighting: This lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for easier and higher launch.
Thru Slot Speed Pocket: This create explosive speeds that will help get even more distance.
Progressive Inverted Cone Technology: This is strategically placed in each iron to improve accuracy even on miss-hits.
The TaylorMade P790 TI Irons are highlighted by the titanium head and face with a tungsten insert (TI), which is designed to promote maximum distance and forgiveness.
Here’s what you get with these irons, a sibling of the standard P790 irons:
Hollow-Body Titanium Club Head: The lightweight titanium hollow body and face combine to supply maximum distance and forgiveness.
Visible Tungsten Weighting: There is a tungsten weight on the back of the club (up to 117 grams) which allows you to get higher launch and low spin trajectory so you won’t sacrifice distance.
SpeedFoam Injected: Light urethane SpeedFoam is injected in each club that maximizes club face speed and improves the feel.
A Golf Digest Hot List Gold pick in 2019, the TaylorMade M5 Irons are designed for maximum distance and excellent control.
These Taylormade irons are the sibling of the TM M6 Irons, but are geared toward the more advanced player as the M5s have a 180 degree fluted hosel as opposed to the M6’s 360 degree and tungsten weighting in the shorter blade length (80mm compared to the M6’s 90mm). Tungsten weighting will help with forgiveness. The compact shape at address is something more experience tend to prefer and the club’s sole is designed for cleaner turf interaction.
The M6 is best for the more casual golfer who needs help getting that always-difficult higher launch. These game-improvement irons have a cut-through slot that designed for better low-face impact ball speeds, and, in turn, higher launch. This will also help reduce spin so you’ll get more distance.
The M5s and M6s do share alot of common technology, though. So let’s take a look:
Speed Bridge: This is a beam tying the top line to the back bar. That couples with the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket to generate faster ball speeds for more distance.
360 Degree Undercut: This helps lower the Center of Gravity (CG) to create an optimal launch angle and more consistent ball flight.
HYBRAR Damper: This will aid in eliminating vibrations on contact for a solid sound and feel.
Inverted Cone Technology: A very thin face has ICT designed to deliver fast balls speeds over the entire club face.
If you’re an above-average player, then the TaylorMade P760 Irons are the ones you want as they’ll give you the best reaction and most consistency if struck correctly.
These made Gold status for the 2020 Golf Digest Hot List as some of the best players irons of the year. And the technology and design will show you why:
Players’ Shaping: The players-iron shaping with compact short irons (8 through AW) and hollow body longer irons (3 through 7) give you a clean look at address.
Tour Forging: One-pieced forged construction in the short irons provides better feel and more preciseness when you need it. The 3 through 7 irons have a forged 1025 carbon steel body and a light SUS630 face for faster speeds and more accurate shots.
SpeedFoam Technology: This urethane foam is injected into the hollow body 3-7 irons helps produce a soft feel on contact, greater distance, and more overall consistency.
The head size and offset gets progressively larger through the longer irons. And as you go down the irons, the hosel gets longer — the wedges will have a long hosel and the longer irons are lighter in the heel which will move the Center of Gravity (CG) across the face for more forgiveness.
When it comes to TaylorMade irons for value and playability for beginners and intermediate players, the M2 golf clubs are certainly a set you want in your golf bag.
WIth distance, trajectory, and forgiveness in mind, let’s take a look at the M2 technology:
Speed Pocket: This was redesigned for a thinner wall that enhances face flexibility for increased launch angle, ball speeds, and distance.
Face Slots: These will help maintain faster balls speeds on off-center shots for added forgiveness, while limiting loss of distance.
Geocoustic Technology: Engineering combining geometry and acoustic contol for ideal sound and feel on impact.
Other features include the fluted hosel that saves two grams of weight for a lower Center of Gravity (CG) and a compact look thanks to the thinner topline and a blade height that’s not too deep.
If you prefer a set of clubs with hybrids, take a look at the TaylorMade M2 Combo Set, which features options to get 3, 4, and 5 rescue clubs in addition to the other irons.
TaylorMade M4 Irons replaced the 2017 M2s but keep on the tradition of the goals — distance and forgiveness — with a couple of tweaks and updated features.
These TaylorMade irons were the first to use RIBCOR Technology, which is designed to get your shots longer, higher, and straighter. Let’s see exactly as well as other cool highlights:
RIBCOR Technology: This technology confines the flexibility in the face to transfer more energy for added ball speeds and more accuracy. RIBCOR bars on the back help stabilize the head for a better sound and feel on contact.
Speed Pocket + Face Slot Technology: Speed Pocket and thin edge combine flexibility lower on the face so you’ll stick get faster ball speeds on miss-hits. The Face Slots promote flexibility from the heel to toe, so, once again, ball speeds are preserved on off-center shots. Both combine to offer maximum forgiveness.
Fluted Hosel & 360 Degree Undercut: This relocates some of the weight for a lower Center of Gravity (CG) that helps improve launch, spin, and forgiveness.
The TaylorMade P-7TW Irons were co-designed Tiger Woods (yep, that’s the TW in the name) and were engineered by studying all of the former No. 1 player in the world’s clubs used over his entire career.
The attention to detail on the club construction to the technology to the packaging, they went all out on these irons. Let’s take a closer look:
Tiger’s Fingerprint: These are catered to Tiger’s swing and preference, so there’s a longer blade, thinner topline, traditional lofts, progressive club face height, and more.
Milled Grind Sole: The precise CNC machine sole geometry and leading edge promote seamless turf interaction for cleaner contact.
Tungsten Weighting: The weight is precisely placed for better trajectory and a deeper feel on impact.
Look the part and get accurate course details with one of our choices for the top GPS golf watches from top brands like Garmin, Bushnell, Callaway, and more.