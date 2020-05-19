This Advice From Michael Jordan Still Drives Celtics’ Kemba Walker

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has been in the NBA for nine years now. For the last four seasons in a row, he has been an All-Star. He was an All-NBA selection last year and has an NCAA championship to his credit, won at Connecticut in 2011.

But, he says, he approaches his career as if he has not accomplished all that much, still driven from some advice he got from Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte franchise when Walker arrived.

“Don’t get comfortable,” Jordan told Walker.

“MJ, the advice he gave me was just how to bring it every night, man,” Walker said. “He always told me, ‘Don’t get comfortable.’ That was his thing. ‘Don’t get comfortable.’”

When Jordan speaks, especially when he is the owner of the team, it’s advisable for players to listen.

“I always heard it, too,” Walker said in an interview with the team website. “‘I ain’t getting comfortable, man. I’m keeping this job forever.’ Every time he told me, that was just my mentality. I ain’t getting comfortable. I know who my boss is.”

Jordan and the Hornets Let Walker Leave for the Celtics

Walker averaged 19.8 points for the Hornets in eight years, but ultimately, Jordan and the team decided not to give him a top-shelf paycheck with a max salary. Walker signed a four-year, $141 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade that sent him from Charlotte to Boston last summer.

He is second on the Celtics in scoring, at 21.2 points per game, and first in assists at 4.9. He has also averaged 4.1 rebounds in his first season in green.

When he left the Hornets, Walker wrote a column for the Players Tribune in which he said:

I owe Charlotte everything, man. Everything. I’m not the biggest guy, not the loudest guy, not the flashiest guy. So I’ve had doubters my whole life. And back on Draft Night, in 2011, it wasn’t any different. I heard every whisper: Yeah, he was nice in college….. but you’re about to make him a lottery pick?? You hear enough talk like that, and it’ll get to you. Charlotte, though, and the Hornets organization — they made sure it never got to me. And the way they made sure is that, after I got picked at No. 9, I had this heart-to-heart talk with the team owner. But not just any team owner. Michael Jordan.

Jordan Helped Kemba Walker Escape Depression

Walker also spoke of the influence Jordan had in pulling Walker out of a depression that hung over him in his first two seasons in the league. As a rookie, Charlotte went 7-59 in the lockout-shortened season. In his second year, the team went 21-61.

“I remember nights really going home crying by myself,” Walker told the Boston Globe. “I just hated to lose like that, and I feel like we were losing before games even started. We were down 20 so fast every time.”

But it was Jordan who called Walker into his office for a reality check. Jordan wanted Walker to be more assertive.

“He was like, ‘You need to be yourself. I drafted you because you’re a winner and you score,’” Walker recalled. “That was what I needed to hear.”

The following year, with Steve Clifford installed as the new coach, Walker and Charlotte won 43 games and made a playoff appearance.

