‘Tito Ortiz vs Mike Tyson It’s On!’ Ortiz Teases Fight [WATCH]

On Saturday night, UFC Hall of Famer Tito “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz, 43, posted a video on YouTube hyping up a potential fight between him and 53-year-old Mike Tyson. A fight between the two men has not been officially confirmed.

This past month, “Iron Mike” has been teasing a boxing return, and many fighters have thrown their name in as a potential opponent. Tyson has been clear that he is interested in boxing in a charity match.

One of the fighters campaigning for a bout with Iron Mike is Tito Ortiz, and the former UFC light heavyweight champion has gone to great lengths to try and make it happen. In the description of the video, Ortiz wrote: “Time to entertain the mma and boxing fans. Just for fun! #charity.”

Here is the video:

In an Instagram post on May 21, Ortiz posted a picture of him and Tyson side by side with the caption: “@MikeTyson – Legend Vs Legend on PPV! When are we doing it? Just so you all know I was called for this fight. What if someone called you, ‘would you fight Mike?’ Me, ‘YES’!”

Ortiz Has Never Had a Professional Boxing Bout in His Career

Ortiz is a decorated mixed martial artist, winning the UFC light heavyweight title in 2000 and defending it five times. However, The Huntington Beach Bad Boy has never stepped inside the boxing ring professionally.

If Ortiz and Tyson do square off in a charity match, it would likely be in boxing, and Ortiz would be at a distinct disadvantage. Iron Mike is one of the most iconic boxers of all time, earning 44 knockouts in 50 wins.

