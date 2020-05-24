Tom Brady’s Contract: How Much Money Is QB’s Salary With Buccaneers?

Tom Brady is expected to be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least the next two seasons after signing a two-year, $50 million contract in free agency. Brady’s contract is fully guaranteed and the quarterback is set to have a $15 million salary annually that is paired with an additional $10 million roster bonus, per Spotrac.

Technically, Brady’s salary with the Bucs is the highest he has had over his career, but the Patriots structured a lot of his annual earnings through a signing bonus. Brady’s $25 million with the Buccanneers will be the most money he has earned in a single season during his NFL career. According to Spotrac, Brady’s salary with the Patriots last season was $1.75 million, but the quarterback earned an additional $20.25 million through a signing bonus bringing the total amount to $23 million for 2019. During a lengthy article penned for The Players’ Tribune, Brady cited the need for change and “a challenge” as part of the reason for his move south.

“A familiar rhythm can be comforting and great,” Brady explained. “But it can also make you lose sight of other rhythms, newer ones that remind you of everything that hasn’t been done yet. One isn’t necessarily better than another — they’re different, is all. Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard. And I know my time there will be as amazing in its own way as what came before.”

Brady’s Final Contract With the Patriots Had a Provision That Allowed Him to Be a Free Agent in 2020

Brady’s final contract with the Patriots included a clause that prevented the Patriots from placing the franchise tag on the quarterback to retain him for the 2020 season. Essentially, the Patriots surrendered their rights to keep Brady in New England and allowed him to test the free-agent market.

“Sources: #Patriots QB Tom Brady’s new deal includes a provision that does not allow NE to franchise or transition tag him for the 2020 season. The final two years automatically void on the last day of the 2019 league year, but he cannot be tagged. Brady will be a free agent,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted after Brady signed his last deal with the Patriots.

Gisele Has an Estimated Net Worth of $400 Million

For years, Brady was able to provide the Patriots with a bit of a discount, in part, because of his wife’s Gisele Bundchen’s massive earnings. Bundchen has a net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. To be clear, Brady has not had to look for money under couch cushions as a result of his previous deals with the Patriots, but he was making significantly less money than a top NFL quarterback could command.

Brady earned more than $235 million in his 20 seasons with the Patriots, but his salary never topped $25 million which several of the top NFL quarterbacks eclipsed years ago. Many have speculated that Bundchen’s wealth played a role in Brady accepting less money from the Patriots which gave them more financial flexibility to build a quality team around him. Bundchen’s net worth more than double’s Brady’s $180 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.