Tom Brady Hits Crazy Shot & Splits Pants to Win Brooks Koepka’s $100K

Tom Brady had a rough start to The Match, but the new Buccaneers quarterback only needed a little time to heat up on the golf course. Brady responded to Charles Barkley’s trash talk by hitting an amazing birdie shot on the seventh hole.

Brady apparently split his pants shortly after the shot and had to change during the commercial break. Here is a look at Brady’s birdie shot that secured a $100,000 donation from top golfer Brooks Koepka.

Here is a look at Brady’s split pants that made a brief appearance before his wardrobe change.

wait did Tom Brady split his pants pic.twitter.com/eti68iLO9g — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 24, 2020

The Shot Earned a $100,000 Charitable Donation From Brook Koepka

The money will not be going directly to Brady as The Match is raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts. Koepka committed to a $100,000 donation if Brady made par on one of the first nine holes and the quarterback made it with two to spare. After Brady’s miraculous shot, Koepka agreed to double his donation if he could make it happen again.

“I’ll donate 100k through the @bkcharityfund if @TomBrady makes a par on the front 9 #TheMatch #TNT…C’mon TB12 it’s for charity. LFG,” Koepka noted in a series of tweets.

The Match had already announced a $10 million donation before things started, but it looks like even more money is being raised for the fight against the coronavirus. Brooks noted he would push the amount to $200,000 if Brady was able to replicate his good fortune.

“That’s why you’re the Goat @TomBrady Another 100k if you par one of the next 2,” Koepka said on Twitter.

Brady’s rain pants fit a little larger than his tailored look prior to the split.

Brady’s backup pants came out of MJs closet pic.twitter.com/bP8LRQFA2c — Going Deep Podcast (@goingdeep) May 24, 2020

Brady Looks to be the Least Experienced Golfer Among Woods, Mickelson & Manning

Brady may have hit a crazy shot, but his golf game ranked dead last compared to his competition. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson performed as expected, but it was Peyton Manning that came through in the clutch on multiple occasions. Heading into the match, Brady’s partner admitted they were going to try to focus on his short game.

“Tom’s an 8 handicap, and he has parts of his game that are stronger than that and parts of his game that are weaker,” Mickelson explained to the New York Post. “He’s a really good putter, he’s a really good short-iron player and he hits the ball a long way. But, like me, he has a tendency to hit a few wayward drives, so that’ll be a challenge for us to not give away holes to Tiger and Peyton — especially in the alternate-shot format.”

Brady admitted he has been more worried about winning another Super Bowl rather than working on his golf game. Manning has a solid 6.4 Index but the former Broncos quarterback has had a bit more time to focus on golf.

“Unfortunately I’m focusing on football right now and I’m still working and golf will come at a later date, but I can get a little bit streaky,” Brady said, per Golf.com.