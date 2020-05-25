Tom Brady Trolls Falcons During Charity Golf, Dante Fowler Responds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new QB Tom Brady isn’t holding back at chirping his new rival in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady played in The Match: Champions for Charity golf event Sunday afternoon with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

One of the announcers joked Woods and Manning, who had an early lead and would close out better than Atlanta did in Super Bowl LI.

Brady heard the joke and didn’t hold back pointing out that Woods was repping Falcons colors.

While Brady chirped the Falcons he also complimented them in a way by saying, “It’s the Eagles that I cringe, not the Falcons.”

Falcons’ Edge is Ready to Eat

The trolling was, of course, published to Twitter and Falcons’ newly acquired edge Dante Fowler chimed in:

Ohhh don’t worry boutit ! 🤫🍽 https://t.co/Hl9noHpApB — Dante fowler (@dantefowler) May 24, 2020

“The Match” ended up raising more than $17 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Falcons v. Tom Brady

Now that they’re in the same division, the Falcons will face the NFL’s most beloved QB twice in the final three weeks of the season. This will be the first time since the infamous Super Bowl match that the two have faced off.

Brady has a pair of top receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end Rob Gronkowski is reuniting with his partner in crime after coming out of a one-year retirement.

Unfortunately, for the Falcons, they don’t even get a “break” between the two Tampa matchups, they’ll be playing the reigning Super Bowl champs in between. At least it will be good practice!

On the brighter side, that Falcons have stacked up on their defense this offseason. They should be a lot more prepared with sack machines on the line with Dante Fowler, Marlon Davidson, and Grady Jarrett and Takk McKinley.

These games will be important to the Falcons not only mentally, but emotionally as they try to regain their respect in the league back.

Look Out Brady

Fowler is coming off of his best season playing with the Rams. The Rams actually had tried to keep Fowler, but he opted to go with the Falcons on a three-year deal worth up to $48 million.

He recorded a career-best of 11.5 sacks last season. He plans to do a lot more in Atlanta.

“I feel like you either get better or you get worse. It’s really cool to just show you guys that I’m a consistent guy, that I can come out here and get double-digit sacks a year, Fowler told Falcons’ reporter Kelsey Conway. And go out there and play a huge role on my defense and on the team as far as being a spark—being a spark, setting a tone, playing off of each other. Making opportunities for not only myself but for my team. This was always my dream, to always be put in this position.”

The QBs he looks forward to sacking the most are Tedd Bridgewater, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady, “just because he’s Tom Brady.”

