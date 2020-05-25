Dolphins Head Coach Fires OC, Former Patriots Colleague For Strange Reason

Business is business. Now-former Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea found that out the hard way when he was fired by head coach Brian Flores.

The two former members of the New England Patriots coaching staff reunited when Flores hired O’Shea to be his offensive coordinator when the Fins pegged him as their head coach ahead of the 2019 season. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for the offense, and O’Shea was let go.

Why Did Brian Flores Fire Chad O’Shea?

According to the multiple reports, O’Shea was seen as “too Patriots,” and his resistance to alter the system he sought to bring over from New England didn’t sit well with his young receivers in Miami.

According to the Miami Herald:

[O’Shea] tried to run plays that were used in New England” with the inexperienced Miami roster, which turned out to be a “s–t show. He [O’Shea] tried to teach an offense that was too complex for a young team. That teaching/instruction during film study was a ‘disaster.’.

O’Shea wouldn’t be the first coordinator to have an issue conveying his philosophy to his players. However, it would seem the good coordinators would be able to adapt and create something that fits around the personnel.

Apparently, O’Shea was unable to do that. The Herald wrote:

The Patriots offense is considered complex, but a player said O’Shea made the situation worse by trying to install especially complicated, advanced elements of the Patriots offense that Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels used. O’Shea’s difficulty installing an offense that players fully understood — and his inexperience in the job as a first-time coordinator — led Fitzpatrick to take a more active role in running the offense, one player said. Fitzpatrick, with 15 years of NFL experience, had no major issues understanding the offense.

So, essentially, by the end of the season, Fitzpatrick is serving as the assistant offensive coordinator and speaking the player’s language better than O’Shea, who had seemingly lost the receivers already. The Dolphins’ lack of production would seemingly back up Flores’ decision to part ways with O’Shea. Miami was ranked No. 27 in total offense in the NFL in 2019. Still, you have to wonder, didn’t Flores expect O’Shea to run the Patriots-style offense? Also, how can he imply anyone is being “too Patriots,” when the team has pillaged New England’s roster during this year’s free-agency period?

The Way O’Shea Was Fired Had to Sting

While the firing may have been justified, the way O’Shea was released was kind of cold.

O’Shea was apparently in the midst of his exit meeting with Fitzpatrick when Flores beckoned him and dropped the hammer. O’Shea returned to the meeting and informed Fitzpatrick he’d been fired, and the quarterback was reportedly shocked at the news–or maybe the timing.

Either way, O’Shea was suddenly out of a job just days after he’d helped engineer a Week 17 win over the Patriots that cost the latter home-field advantage in the postseason.

O’Shea Has Landed on His Feet

Don’t feel too bad for O’Shea.

He quickly found a new job as he is now the wide receivers coach (a position he held for 10 years with the Patriots), and the passing game coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

For his sake, let’s hope Odell Beckham Jr. and Co. catch on to his concepts a little better than DeVante Parker and the rest of the Fins’ receivers did in 2019.

