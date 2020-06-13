13 Best Shortboard Surfboards

As its name suggests, The Haydenshapes Holy Grail Surfboard is a complete quiver killer. By that, we mean that this board can do it all. The Holy Grail boasts plenty of volume under the chest and a wide outline, which makes it paddle easily, get into waves early, catch small waves, and fly down the line. This board is not, however, a groveler, it is a true high-performance shortboard. Ther rockered nose and pulled in tail allow surfers to stay in the pocket of the wave and surf aggressively on a vertical wave face. Whether it’s two-foot or 6 feet, the Haydenshapes Holy Grail is sure to spice up your next surf session.