15 Best Bodyboards

As the summer days get longer and hotter, the appeal of a day at the beach grows. If you’re planning on spending ample time along the coast this summer, make sure you have all the toys necessary to make the most of your time in the sand and the water. Whether you’re a serious wave rider or just looking for something fun for the family to enjoy in the surf, a bodyboard will take your beach days from relaxing to exhilarating. Bodyboards come in all shapes and sizes, and there are models for all skill levels.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $271.54 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $60.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $233.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $349.04 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $156.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $94.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $210.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $109.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. BLACK MARLIN New Bodyboard Sports for Kids, Men & Women – Best Lightweight Boogie Board for Beach, Surfing and Water Sports, 37-41 inches, Includes Ankle Leash Belt and Slick Bottom EPS corePrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Great balance of speed and control
- Great beginner bodyboard
- Not meant for drop knee riding
- Lacks high end construction
- Not as durable as other models
- If you’re looking for a great entry-level bodyboard that can be used by the whole family, the Black Marlin Bodyboard is the model for you! The dynamic design of the Black Marlin Bodyboard allows it to excel in a variety of wave conditions, offering riders a balance of control and speed. This bodyboard”s construction is lightweight and performance forced. The Black Marlin features a slick bottom surface, an EPS core, rear bottom changes, and a crescent tail. Black Marlin is so confident that you’ll fall in love with their bodyboard that they offer a moneyback guarantee.
-
-
2. Morey Mach 10 40″ Body BoardsPrice: $271.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Offers speed and control
- Slick bottom deck for speed
- High Price
- Too narrow for drop knee riding
- Not a beginner model
Morey is the original name is bodyboarding and remains a defining voice concerning all things bodyboard and boogie-board. In the 1970s, Tom Morey put out an ad in Surfer Magazine for the first bodyboard, and months later he had sold 80,000 units. While the first Morey bodyboards were shaped in Tom Morey’s backyard and finished with glue and tape, today, Morey Bodyboards are some of the best constructs on the market. The Mach 10 is based on a classic narrow template shape that gives riders ample speed without sacrificing control. If you’re looking for a high-end performance board that can be ridden in a variety of wave types, the Mach 10 is the bodyboard for you.
Find more Morey Mach 10 40" Body Boards information and reviews here.
-
3. Wavestorm 40″ Bodyboard 2-PackPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value 2 for 1
- Trusted brand
- Durable construction
- Lacks performance features
- Not good for drop knee riding
- Designed for beginners
Wavestorm, the leading brand in all things softboard surf, brings their foam expertise to the bodyboard world with their Wavestorm 40″ Bodyboard 2-Pack. The Wavestorm Bodyboard, like their softboard surfboards, is created from a durable EPS core and WBS (Water Barrier Skin) crosslink. The top deck features a textured grip to keep you steady while you ride, while the bottom deck features a slick skin that adds speed and stiffness to the board. The crescent tail shape and bottom channels improve the bodyboards hold on the wave’s face. Did we mention it’s a 2 pack? If you’re looking for a great value on an entry-level bodyboard, Wavestorm has got you covered.
Find more Wavestorm 40" Bodyboard 2-Pack information and reviews here.
-
4. BPS ‘Shaka’ Bodyboard with Wrist Leash – Strong TPU Wrist Leash and Constructed with HPDE Slick BottomPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Good balance of speed and manueverability
- Beginner Friendly
- Largest size still only supports riders up to 188lbs
- Lacks the durability of higher end models
- Subject to wear and tear
- The BPS Shaka Bodyboard is a lightweight, medium-priced bodyboard that is great for beginners, yet boasts some of the same performance features of higher-end models. The slick bottom deck, durable EPS core, bottom deck rear channels, and crescent tail shape combine to give riders unparalleled performance. This bodyboard is well suited for virtually any wave conditions and gives riders a balance of speed and maneuverability. Like the Black Marlin Bodyboard on this list, the BPS Shaka comes with a moneyback guarantee. If you’re looking for an all-around bodyboard for beach days, the Shaka Bodyboard will serve you well this summer.
Find more BPS 'Shaka' Bodyboard information and reviews here.
-
5. California Board Company Magnum 45 Bodyboard (44-Inch) (Colors May Vary)Price: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Added grip and control
- Performance features
- Not good for drop knee riding
- Lacks the durability of high end models
- Does not have a long lifespan
- The California Bodyboard Company Magnum Bodyboard is the ultimate vessel for summer fun. This bodyboard features a molded contour deck that provides riders with comfort for prone riding. The arm wells ensure you stay locked in while on the wave’s face, and the board’s thumb bulbs will add extra control. The Magnum bodyboard is made from a waterproof EPS core and features a high-density Polyethylene slick bottom with bottom channels for increased speed and a crescent-shaped tail for control and hold. The California Bodbyboard Company Magnum Bodyboard comes with a dual swivel pro-style coil wrist least, so you won’t lose your board in the surf.
Find more California Board Company Magnum information and reviews here.
-
6. The Chief PP Bodyboard | Made for Big Guy Bodyboarders | Larger Riders Will Enjoy The Waves | Heavy People Will FloatPrice: $233.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Meant for riders 200 lbs & over
- Durable construction
- High performance features
- High price
- Not a beginner board
- Not for kids or smaller riders
If you’re an experienced bodyboarder looking for a model that will float a larger rider without sacrificing speed, control, or performance, than veteran pro bodyboarders Jay and Vicki Reale have designed your perfect board, The Chief PP Bodyboard. This bodyboard is specifically designed for the 200lb-plus rider, and features the same high-tech design and build of other high-end models, just with added volume and width. The Chief PP Bodyboard is made with a polypro core, 2 carbon fiber strings, and a Surlyn slick bottom deck with added slick mesh and graduated bottom channels. For the experienced rider who’s looking for a high-volume, high-performance ride, nothing can compare to the Chief PP Bodyboard.
Find more The Chief PP Bodyboard information and reviews here.
-
7. Custom X Titan XPE Crescent Tail BodyboardPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High performance features
- Can be ridden prone or drop knee
- Affordable
- Not a beginner board
- Lacks high end construction
- Not all colors and sizes available
The Custom X Bodyboard packs in features traditionally associated with higher-end bodyboards into a versatile, yet moderately priced bodyboard. Unlike many moderately priced bodyboard models, the Custom X bodyboard can be used as a prone bodyboard (riding laying down) or a drop knee bodyboard (riding on one knee). The Custom X Bodyboard is stiff where you need it to be for drop know riding, yet it provides enough control and speed for a fantastic prone ride. Advanced features like bottom channels, 60/40 finally tuned rails, and a crescent-shaped tail give the Custom X an unrivaled high-performance feel that sets it apart from other bodyboards in its class.
Find more Custom X Titan XPE Crescent Tail Bodyboard information and reviews here.
-
8. Mike Stewart Science Style Loaded BodyboardPrice: $349.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for advanced manuevers
- Durable construction
- Shaped by a bodyboarding legend
- Only meant for intermediate or advanced riders
- High price
- Not meant for children
- If you’re an experienced bodyboarder looking for a board to help you zip down the line at top speed and launch airs, the Mike Stewart Science Style PP Bodyboard is the right board for you. The Mike Stewart Science Style Bodyboard has 1 stringer, a crescent-shaped tail, and a Surlyn bottom, all of which add to the bodyboards speed down the line and pop off the lip. This bodyboard was designed by legendary Hawaiian 9 time World Bodyboarding Champion, Mike Stewart, and will excel in any size surf. This bodyboard features gradual entry bottom deck channels that reduce drag and increase speed. If you’re an advance or intermediate bodyboarder, this board will set your sessions apart.
Find more Mike Stewart Science Style Loaded Bodyboard information and reviews here.
-
9. Mike Stewart Science Bodyboard Pipe Intermediate Polyethylene Crescent Tail 1 StringerPrice: $156.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Trusted brand
- Cheaper than other high performance models
- More expensive than other entry level boards
- Not meant for drop knee riding
- Does not come with leash
The Mike Stewart Pipe is the ultimate any rider bodyboard. Based on the 9 time World Bodyboarding Champion’s advanced rider shape, the Science Style Bodyboard, the Science Pipe retains some high-performance features but is largely an approachable board for any skill level, including kids. The Science Pipe Bodyboard has a single stringer that gives the shape a performance, flexy feel. Additionally, the Science Style Bodyboard has a crescent tail and an HD PE Slick Bottom. This performance shape with heat-welded seems is designed to be a durable entry-level board that will last multiple seasons. If you’re a beginner rider who is serious about progression, this board is for you.
Find more Mike Stewart Science Bodyboard Pipe Intermediate information and reviews here.
-
10. Morey 44 Big Kahuna Bodyboard | Bodyboard for Tall Riders | High Performance Body Board | Durable PE Core Design | Carbon Strength BasePrice: $94.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for tall and large riders
- Durable construction
- Affordable
- Not meant for kids or smaller riders
- Not good for drop knee riding
- Lacks the perfromace features of some high end models
If you’re an exceptionally tall or large bodyboarder, chances are you’ve had a tough time finding the right shape to support your size in the water. Plenty of models, even in their largest size, don’t possess sufficient volume to keep larger riders afloat, that’s where the Morey Bodyboards Big Kahuna comes into play. The Morey Bodyboards Big Kahuna is an easy to ride bodyboard that delivers high-performance wave riding capabilities to bigger riders. The Big Kahuna is built to last and designed with a wide template and crescent tail to offer riders maximum float and control on waves of any size.
Find more Morey 44 Big Kahuna Bodyboard information and reviews here.
-
12. Tribe Boards The Warrior 2.0 Bodyboard | with Skin Tech Crescent Tail | Kids Boogie BoardPrice: $210.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable Construction
- Balance between speed and performance
- Designed by pro bodyboarders
- High Price
- Not an entry level board
- Not meant for kids
- Like the Tribe Boards Chief, Tribe Board Boards the Warrior 2.0 is designed by bodyboarding legends Jay and Vicki Reale. This bodyboard features a lower-density based polypro core and a layer of Skinteck stiffener under the deck, making the shape durable in any conditions. This updated version of the popular warrior model is adapted to perform better in cooler water and features a springy stringerless core. The HD slick bottom adds extra speed to your ride, while the finger bulbs offer additional grip to aid maneuverability. The Warrior 2.0 Bodyboard offers a unique balance speed, performance, and maneuverability.
Find more Tribe Boards The Warrior 2.0 Bodyboard information and reviews here.
-
13. The Tribe Guard Adult or Kids BodyboardPrice: $119.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheaper than other performance models
- Durable construction
- Pro design
- More expenisve than other entry level models
- Lacks some high performance features
- Not menat for drop knee riding
Designed by bodyboarding legends Jay and Vicki Reale, the Tribe Guard Bodyboard, the Tribe Guard Bodyboard is the solution to cheap, poor-quality, entry-level bodyboards. This Moderately priced, pro-design model offers a performance ride in a budget package. The Tribe Guard Bodyboard is made from top quality beaded flex PP core with a stringer, graduated channels for speed, and finger bulbs for extra grip. This versatile shape will work for all riding styles and skill levels, from beginners to intermediates, kids to adults. If you want a bodyboard that will last through multiple summers and has high-performance features, this is the budget option for you.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.