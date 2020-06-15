15 Best Surf Balance Boards

If you’re serious about improving your surfing, consider investing a surf balance board. Surf balance boards can be incorporated into any training regime and will improve total body strength, core stability, and, obviously, balance. A surf balance board typically consists of two pieces, the board itself and a roller. Boards are made out of various types of wood or plastic, and some models are more challenging than others. Incorporate your surf balance board into your daily workouts by performing squats, rotational exercises, and static holds. For serious surfers, surf balance boards offer the unique opportunity to practice your barrel riding stance on dry land.
Price: $119.95
Price: $179.00
Price: $129.95
Price: $79.99
Price: $82.99
Price: $79.99
Price: $69.99
Price: $79.99
Price: $170.00
Price: $79.99
Price: $71.21
Price: $68.49
Price: $114.95
Price: $79.99
Price: $229.95
1. Whirly Board Spinning Balance Board and Agility Trainer Price: $119.95 Pros:
Cons:
- 3 points of balance
- Spherical rollers
- One piece construction
- Takes time to master
- High price
- More difficult than many other surf balance boards
If you’re a skater, a surfer, a skier/ snowboarder, or just want to improve your balance and rotational stability, the Whirly Board is here to help. The Whirly Board offers a fun, yet challenging balancing experience that will take time and patience to master, but will ultimately lead to progression in your sport. Unlike most traditional surf balance boards, the Whirly Board has three points of balance, and the board can rotate freely on each point. Each point of balance is spherical, which allows for “three dimensional” rotational training, while other traditional surf balance boards that just have a single middle roller.
Find more Whirly Board Spinning Balance Board and Agility Trainer information and reviews here.
2. Blue Planet Balance Surfer 7-in-1 Bamboo Wooden Balance Board Trainer for Office, Gym & Home | Great for Standing Desks, Surfing, SUP, Yoga, Physical Therapy, Exercise! Price: $179.00 Pros:
Cons:
- Custom grip options
- Portable and light
- 7 different balance modes
- High price
- Some balance modes are expert only
- Multiple pieces
- The Blue Planet Balance Surfer is a surf balance board designed by surfers for surfers. The unique, patent-pending, design of the Blue Planet Balance Surfer allows for a 360-degree radial balance that is perfect for standing desks, or training for surf, dance, yoga, sports, physical therapy, and more! The Balance Surfer surf balance board is constructed from durable bamboo and is lightweight and portable. With this unique surf balance board, you can custom your balance experience to fit your fitness level with the 2-dimensional balance mode or 3-dimensional balance board. Blue Planet offers a 100% money-back guarantee for 30 days after purchase.
Find more Blue Planet Balance Surfer information and reviews here.
3. Revolution 101 Balance Board Trainer Price: $129.95 Pros:
Cons:
- Soft deck for barefoot use
- Great for all ages
- Portable
- High Price
- Roller vs. Spherical balancing device
- No adjustable difficulty settings
The Revolution 101 surf balance board is a versatile surf balance board that is perfect for all ages and will help you improve in boardshorts, fitness, and general athletics. Beyond simulating various boardshorts, the Revolution 101 surf balance board will strengthen your core and leg muscles with regular use. Combine into a circuit during your training or build your workout around it, either way, the Revolution 101 is sure to offer a formidable challenge. The Revolution 101 surf balance board features a Dura-Soft grip, which makes it great for barefoot use. If you’re looking for a great roller surf balance board, the Revolution 101 is the board for you.
Find more Revolution 101 Balance Board Trainer information and reviews here.
4. N&M Products Balance Board – Wooden Balance Trainer for Fitness, Surfing, Snowboarding, Skateboarding and Exercise Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Skate inspired
- Portable
- Not ideal for barefoot use
- Limited mobility on the roller vs. spherical balancing device
- Two pieces
The N&M Balance board is a well-constructed, skate-inspired surf balance board that is all but guaranteed to improve your balance and overall fitness. Built with premium wood and top of the line grip tape, the N&M Balance board is built to last for multiple years. The N&M Balance Board is the ideal compact size for you to take on the go and workout anywhere you please, yet it is large enough to offer a stable base for complex training. Skaters will love the familiar feel of the grip tape on the wooden deck, while non-board sports athletes will find the grip tape to be a practical addition to an already high-quality surf balance board.
Find more N&M Products Balance Board information and reviews here.
-
5. Yes4All Balance Board Trainer Wooden with Adjustable Stoppers – 3 Different Distance Options 11, 16 and 22 inches Price: $82.99 Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Can be used without shoes
- Durable no slip construction
- Limited movement with roller vs. spherical balance device
- Multiple pieces
- Set up required
- Build core strength, improve your posture, and increase your coordination with the Yes4All Balance Board Trainer. This surf balance board mimics the rigorous balance requirements of board sports like surfing, snowboarding, or skating, while also excellent balance training for overall fitness. This surf balance board is constructed from durable wood with a thick TPE Layer. The board sits on a non-slip roller that works well on a variety of flooring types. The anti-skid surface pad on the deck of this surf balance board provides no-slip traction that can be used with or without shoes. The Yes4All balance trainer is an affordable roller, surf balance board that will help you achieve your fitness and balance goals.
Find more Yes4All Balance Board Trainer information and reviews here.
6. NALANDA Balance Board Stability Core Trainer, Professional Roller Board with Anti-Slip Surface & Solid Wood Board for Daily Exercise, Athletic Training and Board Sports Pros:
Cons:
- Durable Construction
- Great for overall fitness
- Great for boardsports training
- Small roller size
- Roller vs. Spherical balancing device
- Two pieces
The Nalanda Balance Board Stability Core Trainer is a durable surf balance board that is sure to fit your fitness and training needs. This surf balance board is made from multi-layer durable PVC and sits on a heavy-duty roller. The dc features a non-slip grip tape surface that will keep you glued to the board during your workouts. The Nalanda Balance Board and Stability Core Trainer is designed to be compact and easy to transport, so you can take this surf balance board with you on the go and enjoy your workout anywhere you may be.
Find more Driftsun Wooden Balance Board Trainer information and reviews here.
-
7. ZXMT Wood Balance Board Wooden Balance Trainer Wobble Board for Fitness, Surfing, Snowboarding, Skateboarding, Skiing and Exercise Price: $69.99 Pros:
Cons:
- Familiar skate feel
- Durable Wooden Construction
- 30 day moneyback guarantee
- Two pieces
- Balances on a roller not a spherical balance device
- Not as fitness oriented as some models
- Skaters, snowboarders, surfers, and all other board sport athletes rejoice, the perfect training tool is here to help you improve in your sport without leaving the comfort of your living room. The ZXMT Wood Balance Board is made of premium wood and features top of the line grip tape on the deck that provides users with a familiar skate feel. This surf balance board uses a roller that is made from a PVC pipe and has a soft fabric coating. ZXMT is so confident you’ll fall in love with their surf balance board that they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Find more ZXMT Wood Balance Board information and reviews here.
8. 4TH Core Balance Board for Exercise Training-Board Exercise for Fitness with Roller- Board Balancing for Surf,Ski, Snowboard and Skateboarding. Pros:
Cons:
- Skate shape and feel
- Durable Construction
- Sustainable Construction
- Two pieces
- Roller vs. spherical balancing devise
- Not as challenging as multi dimensional balanc boards
- The 4th Core Balance Board is a board sport inspired surf balance board designed to train your legs, core, and overall balance. This surf balance board is made from non-toxic materials with a natural roller made with a high-density cork that won’t scratch your floor. The bottom of the deck of the 4th Core Balance Board features two stop plates to prevent the board from disengaging with the roller. The deck of this surf balance board is made from cold-pressed 10-ply maple and features a rubber/ plastic anti-slip surface. If you’re looking for a sustainably constructed surf balance board, the 4th Core Balance Board is the one for you.
Find more 4TH Core Balance Board information and reviews here.
-
9. GoofBoard – Surfing Balance Board Price: $170.00 Pros:
Cons:
- Mimics surfing
- Durable construction
- Sustainably produced
- High price
- Does not balance like traditional surf balance boards
- Nort for general fitness
- The Goof Board Surfing Balance board is a surf balance board designed by surfers for surfers. Unlike most traditional surf balance boards that have the rider facing forward with the fulcrum of the balance board between the rider’s legs, this board’s roller is situated long ways, forcing the rider to balance rail to rail, just like in surfing. The Goof Board Surfing balance board is made from finished birch plywood, and the roller is produced with recycled materials. If you want to mimic the physical demands of surfing with your surf balance board, the Goof Board is the right board for you.
Find more GoofBoard - Surfing Balance Board information and reviews here.
10. Bona Fitness Balance Board Trainer Wooden with Adjustable Stoppers – 3 Different Distance Options 4, 12 and 21 inches Pros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Varying levels of difficulty
- Affordable
- Two pieces
- Roller vs. spherical balance device
- Not designed for board sport athletes
- The Bona Fitness Balance Board features a durable, anti-slip deck that is made with natural wood and designed for traction. This surf balance board sits on a PVC roller coated in a soft fabric that adheres to the bottom of the board. A unique feature of the Bona Fitness Balance board is the “Rocker Roller Balls” that can be installed along the path of the roller to make balancing even more challenging. Bona Fitness is so confident you’ll fall in love with their surf balance board they offer 30 days no hassle returns. If you’re looking for an affordable surf balance board for all-around fitness, the Bona Fitness board will meet all your needs and more.
Find more Bona Fitness Balance Board Trainer information and reviews here.
-
11. ELA Design Balance Board – Wooden Balance Board Trainer with Roller and Rocker – Home Training (2-in-1) Price: $71.21 Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Half roller for beginners
- Durable Construction
- Two pieces
- Roller vs. Spherical balancing device
- Not board sport specific
- The ELA Design Balance Board is ideal for anyone who wants to strengthen their core and legs in a fun, board sports inspired workout. This surf balance board is made from high-quality pine wood and features sandpaper grip tape for additional traction. The ELA Balance Board also comes with a layer of emery grip tape on the bottom with roller stops. Unlike other traditional surf balance boards, The ELA Design Balance Board comes with an additional half roller, which provides a much more stable surface for beginners compared to surf balance boards with full rollers.
Find more ELA Design Balance Board - Wooden Balance Board Trainer information and reviews here.
12. Carrom Balance Board Price: $68.49 Pros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Affordable
- Supports heavier athletes
- Roller vs. spherical balance device
- Small grip tape area
- Assembly required
Improve your balance, build lower body and core strength, and train for your favorite board sports with the Carrom Balance Board. This surf balance board is specifically designed for users to improve their balance and coordination. The Carrom Balance Board is built to last, constructed with premium quality plywood coated with a UV polyurethane finish. For added traction and safety, the Carrom Balance board features two grip tape strips on each end. This surf balance board can support up to 300lbs of weight, making it the ideal balance board for larger board sport athletes.
Find more Carrom Balance Board information and reviews here.
-
13. Branded Boards Made in USA Elliptical Surfing Balance Board. Great Home Office Exercise Workout Balance Board! Awesome Surfing & Snowboard Trainer and Physical Therapy Balance Board. Price: $114.95 Pros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Grippy deck
- Supports up to 300lbs
- High price
- Two pieces
- Roller vs. spherical balance devise
- The Branded Boards Surf Balance board is hand-crafted in the United States. Every Branded Board is hand branded individually, and no two boards are exactly alike. This surf balance board features an elliptical surfing style deck made from durable, high-quality birch plywood with a recycled glass grip surface on the deck. This surf balance board can be used barefoot or with shoes and can support users up to 300lbs. This surf balance board balances on a high-density foam roller that grips the floor so you can balance safely. If you’re looking for a durable, all-around surf balance board to train for your favorite board sports, the Branded Boards Surf Balance Board is a great option.
-
14. HSPauto Balance Boards, Wood Balance Board W/Special Orbit Design & 27.6″ Wood Standing Desk Anti-Slip Surface & Roller for Surfing, SUP, Wakesurf, Wakeskate, Ski, Snowboard and Skateboarding Pros:
Cons:
- Adjustable difficulty
- Added saftey measures
- Durable construction
- Assembly required
- Two pieces
- Roller vs. spherical balance device
- The HSPauto Wooden Balance Board is a fun and safe way to improve your balance and overall fitness. Whether you’re a surfer, a snowboarder, a skater, or just want to improve your core strength and balance, the HSP Wooden Balance Board will provide safe and effective balance training. Made with high quality engineered wood, this surf balance board is twice as thick as others. This surf balance board features a special patented orbit design that protects the wooden roller from leaving the balance board, ensuring safety. Additionally, the HSP Wooden Balance Board features multiple removable stoppers that can be added or removed to adjust the difficulty.
Find more HSPauto Balance Boards information and reviews here.
15. INDO BOARD Mini Pro Balance Board with Roller – 4 Color Choices – for Snowboarders, Wakesurfers and Kiteboarders – 39″ Long Deck and 8.5″ Diameter Roller Price: $229.95 Pros:
Cons:
- Durable construction
- Trusted brand
- Great for surf training
- High price
- More challenging than smaller boards
- Two pieces
Indo Board is a household name in the surf balance board industry. Their products are trusted by fitness enthusiasts and board sport athletes alike. The Indo Board Mini Pro Balance Board is designed for users 6 feet tall and over, or for those that want a more challenging, larger balancing surface. The longer deck of the Indo Board Mini Pro Balance Board, which measures 39,” can accommodate a variety of stances, making this surf balance board the ideal surf and board sports trainer. The deck of this surf balance board is made from durable, cabinet grade birch plywood and features a non-slip surface.
Find more INDO BOARD Mini Pro Balance Board with Roller information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.