Barcelona Reveal Real Madrid Interest in Ansu Fati

Barcelona’s record-breaking starlet Ansu Fati has attracted interest from plenty of top clubs, including bitter rivals Real Madrid.

A source at the club told Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden at ESPN that Los Blancos were keeping tabs on the youngster before he renewed his contract at the Camp Nou in December.

“There has been interest in Ansu for a while from many clubs. Even Real Madrid were monitoring him before he renewed his contract. It is not news to us that clubs are asking about him, but Barca will not sell. Ansu is the future of the club and if he was sold, Bartomeu may even have to go into hiding!”

Fati’s contract extension means he will stay at Barcelona until the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The Catalan giants also have the option to extend his stay for another two seasons. The deal includes a buyout clause set at €170 million ($191m).

Manchester United Latest Club Linked

Premier League giants Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with a move for Fati. The Red Devils were willing to spend €150 million ($169m) on the 17-year-old but have been rebuffed by Barcelona, according to Duncan Castles at The Times.

Fati has also interested Serie A champions Juventus. The Italian club asked about the availability of the youngster during negotiations regarding a possible swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic, according to Filippo Cornacchia at Tuttosport.

Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana has responded to recent speculation in an interview with Sport’s German Bona and made it clear the club are not interested in selling.

“For us, there’s no story with Ansu, we have never spoken about selling him. We won’t use players from the academy to make cash. In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team.”

Fati is technically still part of Barcelona B but has spent the entire season with the first team after making his debut in August. He’s scored five goals for Barca in 2019-20, becoming the club’s youngest goalscorer in La Liga and the youngest player ever to score in the Champions League.

Bright Future Ahead of Fati

Fati’s emergence this season has shown the youngster has a very bright future ahead of him. Not only has he made an impact in La Liga and the Champions League, but he’s also been nominated for the prestigious 2020 Golden Boy Award.

The 17-year-old is also likely to feature in Barcelona’s final 10 games of the season and will be hoping to pick up his first league title with the club.

Manager Quique Setien hinted during his pre-match press conference on Monday he plans to use his whole squad for the run-in.

“The idea is to make changes. We’ll see how the fatigue affects the players, but I want to go into the end with the necessary freshness so that the performance isn’t affected by the minutes.”

Barcelona’s faith in Fati is clear and they will be hoping he can be the latest youngster to emerge from their famous La Masia academy and go on to enjoy success at the Camp Nou.

