49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sidelined Months Following Injury: Report

Coming into the 2020 season, the San Francisco 49ers have a plethora of weapons, but wide receiver Deebo Samuel will likely not see the field when Week 1 rolls around.

Samuel suffered a Jones fracture, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport. The injury happened Tuesday in Nashville, where 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other offensive players like Samuel began practicing this week.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot on Tuesday during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville and will be having surgery today, I’m told. It is a Jones fracture, and he should be able to be on the field early in the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2020

Deebo is entering his second season in the league and in Santa Clara, California after a considerably successful rookie season that saw him total 802 receiving yards and 6 total touchdowns during the 2019 regular season.

Rapaport adds in his tweet that the injury will likely sideline the former South Carolina Gamecock up until the early part of the season.

Trent Taylor 2019 Injury

Possibly the most concerning of all info provided in terms of the injury is from the perspective of NBC Sports Matt Maiocco, who brings up that fellow receiver Trent Taylor suffered the same injury in San Francisco’s 2019 training camp.

Deebo Samuel sustains the same injury that Trent Taylor had in training camp. Taylor had setback after setback after setback and ended up missing the entire season. https://t.co/Kckh32otyk — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 18, 2020

As Maiocco mentions, the injury began an extremely tough stretch for Taylor, who proceeded to undergo surgery and tweaked the injury as he attempted to get healthy and rejoin the 49ers in their run to Super Bowl LIV.

Taylor was one of the most intriguing and favored weapons heading into 2019, but the injury proved to be a significant step back when all was said and done.

Samuel is still extremely early in his career with plenty of time still in front of him, but the 49ers organization and its fans will definitely be wary after a recent situation like Taylor’s.

Switch from Houston to Nashville

Samuel’s injury comes recently after the receiver, Garoppolo and others were confirmed to be switching up their respective practice locations for Nashville, Tennessee in order to work as a group.

Tight end George Kittle has been in Nashville since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while Garoppolo, San Francisco wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and others have been working at San Jose University, not far from the 49ers’ HQ.

Meanwhile, Samuel and running back Jerick McKinnon had been in Houston, Texas, working with a training professional in the Lone Star state as McKinnon prepares his comeback after back-to-back missed seasons and Samuel works towards another step forward in his second year in the NFL.

While Samuel is currently on track to be back within the first few weeks of the season, not having him at 100 percent to open will be a blow for the 49ers as they look to enter their “2020 Revenge Tour.”

